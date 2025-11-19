Bears fall to Rebels in Regina doubleheader

Dave Kerr

The Prince Albert Northern Bears U18 Girls probably deserved better losing 3-2 in a shootout to the host Regina Rebels.

Prince Albert jumped into a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Gracie Reed assisted by Lea Hildebrandt. The Bears ran into penalty troubles in the second period with four straight penalties including a five on three advantage for Regina for over a minute. However, the Bears played tenacious defence to kill off all four penalties.

Back playing five on five the Bears went ahead 2-0 on a goal by Aidyn Konechny with assists to Jessie Andersen and Andie Marshall to end the second period.

Penalty troubles continued in the third with Regina breaking through with a screen shot from the point going bar down leaving P.A. goaltender Maggie Schell with no chance. Regina’s second and tying goal came after a Bear’s bench minor for too many players.

Again it was a shot from the point but it was tipped in front to beat Schell. Overtime settled nothing and it was off to the shootout. The Bears were unable to score on three shooters. Regina’s winner went off Schell’s glove and trickled into the net.

Rebels 3 Bears 2 (OT)

For the second straight game the Prince Albert Northern Bears and Regina Rebels needed overtime to settle things at the Co-Operators Centre, and for the second straight game the Rebels came out on top.

Ella Newton’s goal with 1:30 left in overtime gave the Rebels a 3-2 victory a day after beating the Bears in a shootout.

Prince Albert’s Kasey Marshall opened the scoring midway through the first period with assists to Kasey Marshall and Emma Christian. The Rebels tied the game in the second period when Newton scored on the power play, with assists to Jayden Marshall and Katelyn Marshall.

The game remained tied until late in the third, when Katelyn Marshall put Regina ahead on a short-handed goal. Jade Olszewski and Evangeline Dobson drew the assists.

It was a short-lived lead, however. The Bears came right back and scored on the power play 44 seconds later. Addison Davidge scored the goal, with the lone assist going to Shelby Booy.

Davidge’s goal came with 3:40 to play in the third period. There was no more scoring until Newton’s overtime winner.

The Bears now sit fifth in the SFU18AAAHL with a 2-5-1-3 record. The Rebels are in second, just two points behind the league-leading Battlefords Sharks.

The Bears are back on the ice Sunday, Nov. 23 when they take on the Weyburn Gold Wings at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is 1:30 p.m.