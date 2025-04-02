Bears’ Dumanski commits to Lakeland College

After a pair of successful seasons with the Prince Albert Northern Bears, Marly Dumanski has committed to play at the post-secondary level.

Dumanski will attend Lakeland College in the fall and join the Rustlers Women’s Hockey program. Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says Dumanski had improved tremendously since coming into Prince Albert.

“Marly really developed into her own in the last couple years as a power forward. I think that’s what Lakeland wanted and I think for her type of game, it’s going to fit in well with the way Lloydminster plays their games.”

Dumanski spent three seasons in the Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League, two with Prince Albert Northern Bears and one with the Battlefords Sharks. In 96 career games, she registered 19 goals and 20 assists.

Dumanski says she had to face some adversity during her career, but was super thankful for her time in Prince Albert.

“It’s been challenging. I started off in Battleford and it was a difficult year with just being away from home and the coaching staff getting released. It was just difficult, but coming to PA, it was good.”

Young says he noticed a lot of improvement from Dumanski not only as a hockey player, but as a person as well.

“There was a lot of growth. For any player that plays in this league and in her situation, she’s away from home. She’s mixed in with her teammates in the community, and that way there was a lot of growth. I think with her and her hockey, she understands the game. By understanding the game and working at it, she just became a better player.”

Some of Dumanski’s best work as a Northern Bear came towards the end of her final season. Dumanski registered five goals, including a hat trick against Weyburn in the final two regular season games for Prince Albert.

Young says the success was because of the work Dumanski was constantly putting in.

“I think for any player at that age, it comes with confidence and maturity, and the better you feel out there and the more confident you are, three years of experience gets you that, but down the stretch, he was definitely a very strong player for us.”

Dumanski won’t be the only Bears alumni on the Rustlers roster. Claudia Lammers posted 16 points in 22 games for Lakeland last season and graduated from the Bears program after the 2023 Esso Cup season.

With the Bears graduating several players to the university ranks each year, Young says it’s incredible to see the work ethic shown by the players.

“I think these girls, the commitment that they put in in this league, is amazing. For them to be able to play hockey and maintain their school grades is something that they have to do as they get older and graduate. We’re very proud of the ones that are moving on to university and hockey. With the ones that are just moving on to university and pursuing their goals and dreams, a lot of our players are taking some pretty top end stuff in school.”

When asked what she will remember most about her time in Prince Albert, Dumanski says she has plenty of off-ice memories she will look back at fondly.

“I’ve made a lot of friends throughout the way and I feel like the best thing that’s helped me is the connections I’ve made with everyone throughout the years. I’m just forever thankful for Prince Albert and the things it’s given me.”

Dumanski will study nursing when she arrives on campus this fall.

sports@paherald.sk.ca