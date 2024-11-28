Beardy’s and Okemasis man considered missing after vehicle found abandoned in RM of Laird

Rosthern RCMP are asking for help in finding a 60-year-old Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation man whose vehicle was found abandoned on Nov. 28.

A vehicle belonging to Clayton Cameron was found in a rural area in the RM of Laird, roughly six kilometers northeast of the community of Laird. Cameron has not been seen since the evening of Nov. 26, and is considered missing. RCMP officers are concerned for his safety due to the low temperatures.

He is described as 5’5 and around 178 pounds, with brown eyes, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue ballcap, black jacket, blue jeans, and blue runners.

The RCMP have asked property owners to check farm outbuildings or sheds in their area.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s location is asked to contact their nearest police service or Rosthern RCMP at 310-RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.