Be cyber secure all year long

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Although the month just ending was the official Cyber Security Awareness Month (Cyber Month), an internationally recognized campaign held each October to help the public learn more about the importance of cyber security, like other safety measures, being cyber secure is something to be conscious of all year long.

As the holiday season approaches, more online shopping and gift giving will be happening, and it is a good opportunity to review one’s cybersecurity. Historical trends indicate a marked increase in cyberattacks during the holiday season. Cybercriminals take advantage of heightened online activity and digital transactions, using this busy period to target consumers with precision.

Get Cyber Safe is a national public awareness campaign created to inform Canadians about cybersecurity and the simple steps they can take to protect themselves online. Many people use the same password for multiple accounts and devices. Unfortunately, this has one major problem: if a cyber criminal gets access to one account, they get access to all of them. Using unique passwords is the easiest way to protect all of a person’s accounts in the event of a breach.

Passphrases, passwords and PINs help protect personal information from potential online threats. And the stronger they are, the more secure the personal information will be. Using passphrases, a memorized phrase consisting of mixed words with or without spaces, which are easier to remember than a password of random numbers and symbols, is another way to keep information safer.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) adds an extra step to the login process and an extra layer of security to your accounts and devices, catering to you, so only you can access private information and accounts. That way, if a cyber criminal ever gets your password, there’s another defence in place to stop them. Whenever a website, app or device allows you to enable MFA, do so. It may seem like a bothersome extra step, but keeping personal information and accounts safe is always worthwhile.

Legitimate websites will never ask someone to send personal information or to log in via email or text message.

Mobile devices are today’s multi-tools. They are cameras, maps, credit cards, watches and more. And sometimes, people even use them to make phone calls. All of these new functionalities are great, but they also require the sharing of more personal, financial and location-based data. Securing personal devices can help prevent a cyber criminal from getting access to that information and creating disastrous results. Never leave mobile devices unattended in vehicles or in public areas.

Bluetooth technology links nearby devices, like wireless headphones, printers, and keyboards, to a person’s mobile device or computer. And since the devices usually carry sensitive data, take extra care when pairing anything through Bluetooth. Remember to always turn off Bluetooth when not in use. Potential hackers could be lurking in any public space, including malls and shops and having the Bluetooth active will allow them to detect the device and attempt to pair with it.

The same is true for public and unsecured Wi-Fi networks. If it is necessary to use a public Wi-Fi, never use it to do banking or to access sensitive information.

As the use of mobile devices continues to increase, the amount of data stored on these devices also rises significantly. The loss of a mobile phone can result in serious implications, including identity theft and substantial financial complications. To mitigate these risks, it is imperative to implement a lock screen password and activate biometric security features, such as fingerprint recognition, when available. These measures help ensure that unauthorized individuals are unable to access sensitive information in the event of loss or theft. Furthermore, it is advisable to enable the auto-lock feature, which secures the device after a brief period of inactivity.

In today’s technological landscape, devices are more interconnected than ever, whether through shared Wi-Fi networks or Bluetooth connections. This widespread connectivity underscores the critical need to secure our networks effectively. Smart devices, including smart televisions and smart speakers, utilize the internet to interact with one another, enabling remote control and monitoring, as well as automatic functions through various software applications, cameras, and sensors.

To improve the security of these devices, it is recommended to follow the guidelines below:

Change default usernames and passwords to avoid using personal information. Keep security software on all devices updated. Enable automatic updates or manually update devices as needed. Create a ‘guest’ network to isolate smart devices from the main network. Turn off Bluetooth, geolocation, cameras, and microphones when not in use.

Using a VPN adds an extra layer of protection when online. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, creates a secure connection between a person’s device and the Internet, similar to a tunnel. This connection keeps data safe and private by encrypting it before it reaches its destination. A VPN is especially helpful when travelling or using networks that are not one’s home network. VPNs can be found as browser extensions, apps for devices, or built into routers, and they can either encrypt personal data or hide one’s identity. Always choose a VPN that encrypts personal data.

By using these strategies, individuals can better protect their devices and personal information. With billions of devices online and more connecting every day, it’s crucial to defend personal information from hackers. The Government of Canada has a website devoted to providing information and guidance on how to be ‘cyber safe.’ Go to https://www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/en