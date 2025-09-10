BBBS PA celebrates Grandparents on National Grandparents Day

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Prince Albert celebrated National Grandparents Day with an event tagged “Gratitude for Grandparents” on Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre.





“It’s important for us to give back to the community and to adopt one of the platforms set up by BBBS of bringing generations and bringing relations together,” said Lisa Bos-Atchison from Arbour Memorial , one of the sponsors of the event. “The Gratitude for Grandparents is important as well so we think this is a way out for those who want to create something and those who don’t have grandparents to give out to can express some joy to the seniors in the community with their gifts.”





The free family event included a heartwarming afternoon to recognize the wisdom, love, and legacy of grandparents and seniors in our community.



“We had a good crowd today and it was really good to do this. A lot of people actually wanted to bring in their families and it was an opportunity for intergenerational connections and appreciating each other,” Natasha Thomson, Development Coordinator Big Brothers Big Sisters, Prince Albert said.



The celebration started at about 12 p.m. and ended at about 4 p.m. The attendees and the grandparents enjoyed a variety of fun and meaningful activities designed to show appreciation for the elders in the community.





Attendees enjoyed a free BBQ lunch, cookie decorating, art card making. They created a Community Gratitude Wall and at the end of the event in a Mini Butterfly Fairy Garden as a gift to Grandparent or Senior.



The free event saw lots of grandparents in attendance as well as friends and families who turned up to celebrate the impact these seniors have had in their lives and in the community and gifts were given to the grandparents to brighten their day.

The wonderful and special event was made possible by the partnership of Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre, Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association – Lakeland District, Prince Albert Memorial Gardens, River Park Funeral Home, Gray’s Funeral Chapel by Arbor Memorial, Mann Art Gallery, Marte’s Art – Artist Marte Grant, Prince Albert Daily Herald, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert.

“To echo what Natasha has said with Big Brothers Big Sisteres, it’s bridging generations and bringing people together,” said Lisa Bos-Atchison from Arbour Memorial. “The gratitude for Grandparents is important, so we themed this in a way that for those who want to create something and don’t have a grandparent to give that too, we’re going to spread some joy to other seniors in the community.”



The organizers also used the opportunity to create 100 acts of kindness in our community for seniors and appreciate all the sponsors who made this event possible.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald