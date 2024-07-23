BBBS introduces limited-time delivery to boost spudnut sales ahead of PAEX

Uko Akpanuko

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert are selling spudnuts once again as a fundraiser, and for the first time residents will be able to order them to go.

The organization is offering office delivery for a limited time to help attract more business. The deadline to make an order is July 25 by noon (provided it is not sold out sooner) with delivery available on Monday, July 29 or Tuesday, July 30.

“We are happy to be making spudnuts at the Prince Albert Exhibition in support of our Youth mentoring program,” said Natasha Thomson, the Development Coordinator of the Project for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “We are hoping to raise about $15,000 for our youth support Program.”

The spudnuts come in different flavours. Spudnuts are $5 each, with a minimum order of $50 required for delivery.

Thomson said they introduce early deliver to help build momentum for the Exhibition, and hopefully increase their spudnut sales.

“This event is done in promotion with the Prince Albert Exhibition and to help raise extra money for our child and youth programs,” Thomson said. ” We have a limited number of spudnuts available for workplace delivery.”

The Big Brother Big Sister agency provides direct service to children by matching volunteers and youths in quality mentoring relationships.

The Youth Mentorship program is about helping each other learn and grow to unlock our full potential with immeasurable benefits for the youth.

To place an order for spudnuts that can be delivered to your office, visit princealbert.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/spudnuts-order-form.

For more information visit the Big Brother Big Sister website or call on 306-922-1299.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a Canada-wide organization with 108 member agencies serving in more than 1,100 communities.

