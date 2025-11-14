Battlefords RCMP thank public for report on break and enter

The Battlefords RCMP have charged 44-year-old Michael Rousseau of North Battleford with multiple offences including breaking and entering, disguise with intent, and possession of break-in instruments.

Rousseau appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Nov. 13. His next appearance is on Nov. 24

“The public’s help was instrumental in this case, especially given their report was given to an RCMP officer already on patrol in the area,” Inspector Ryan How, Battlefords RCMP Detachment Commander said in a press release. “The responding officer’s quick thinking and support from other detachment police officers resulted in the fast and safe arrest of the suspect.

“We each share responsibility for making our community safer – keeping police informed about what’s happening is a meaningful way to contribute.”

Rousseau was arrested following an investigation into a reported break and enter. According to an RCMP press release, and RCMP officer was on patrol in a marked car on Nov. 13 at around 1:30 a.m. when they were flagged down by a member of the public who reported a break and enter in progress at a business on 101 Street in North Battleford. The officer went to the location and saw an individual wearing a ski mask attempting to enter a business with a crowbar.

Upon seeing the police vehicle, the man fled on foot, but was arrested without further incident.

