Battlefords RCMP charge three suspects following stolen vehicle investigation

Battlefords RCMP have charged three people after seizing firearms and recovering stolen property, including two vehicles, following an investigation on Moosomin First Nation.

The investigation began the morning of Dec. 10 when officers received reports of a stolen vehicle from Martinson Beach. That evening, North Battleford Police Dog Services located the stolen vehicle on Moosomin First Nation.

RCMP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver collided with the police vehicle while fleeing the scene. None of the police officers inside reported physical injuries.

Officers observed the stolen vehicle pulling into a nearby residence, where they arrested the driver and began a search for the occupants. As a result of the investigation, a second person was arrested inside the residence.

On Dec. 11, around 8:00a.m., Saskatchewan RCMP’s North Battleford Crime Reduction Team and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at the same residence on Moosomin First Nation.

A search of the residence resulted in the following items being seized a revolver-style handgun, a replica handgun, firearm parts, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, small amounts of methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The list of stolen goods RCMP officers found includes tools, a laptop, and portable radios believed to be from a Dec. 10 break and enter on Moosomin First Nation. They also located a second vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 2. A third person was arrested from inside the residence during the search.

As a result of investigation, 50-year-old Leonard Wuttunee from Moosomin First Nation was charged with operation of a conveyance while prohibited, flight from peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, weapons/firearms possession contrary to order, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Cameron Katcheech, 27, from Moosomin First Nation and Kaydance Sinclair, 18, from North Battleford were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Cameron Katcheech was also charged with weapons/firearms possession contrary to order, fail to comply with release order condition,

Leonard Wuttunee, Cameron Katcheech and Kaydance Sinclair appeared in court on Dec. 12.