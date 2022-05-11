Battleford RCMP respond to over 500 calls last week

Officers from the Battleford RCMP responded to 539 calls for service between May 4 and May 10.

Of these calls, police conducted 23 assault investigations, nine break and enter investigations, and eight vehicle theft complaints.

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after police located a vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery in Wetaskiwin, Alberta on Trudeau Street in North Battleford just before noon on Sunday. The suspect wanted in connection with the robbery was located nearby and assaulted the responding officers when placed under arrest, one of whom sustained minor injuries.

Kyle Hoffman was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, mischief, and possession of stolen property. He made his first court appearance on May 9.

Three men have been arrested after police received a call of several individuals in a vehicle that pointed a firearm at a building before fleeing on the 1000 block of 101 Street in North Battleford at 8:25 p.m. on May 4.

The suspect vehicle was located in a short time and four people were arrested without incident, officers seized a replica handgun airgun at the time of arrest.

One person was later released without charges. Three others were held in custody and appeared in court on May 9.

Jayden Soare, 19, Draydin Stone, 18, and Ethan Weekusk, 19, have all been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Soare was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, and breach of probation.

A Regina man has been arrested after police were notified of an individual who was attempting to sell firearms stolen from the Blaine Lake Area on May 6.

The suspect was located in a vehicle on Railway Avenue East in North Battleford last Friday afternoon. Officers recovered two firearms linked to a break and enter reported earlier that day, along with some ammunition and a cell phone.

The 36-year-old man is charged with weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime. He is also facing additional charged from the Blaine Lake RCMP.

Battleford RCMP also responded to 22 reported thefts, six frauds, 14 mental health investigations, four traffic collisions, charged two individuals with impaired driving, and issued 69 various traffic charges.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to call the North Battleford RCMP at (306)446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).