Batter up: Prince Albert umpires prepare for busy minor baseball season

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

It might be hard to believe right now, but eventually the ball diamonds will be bustling with activity and to prepare for what is going to be an extremely busy season the Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association held a one-day umpire’s clinic on Sunday.

Nathan Noble, PAMBA president, says the clinic featured a pair of sessions with the first being an introductory class for newcomers while the latter was for those who already have some experience calling balls and strikes.

“The numbers are pretty good,” acknowledged Noble. “We have 15 for Level 1 which is pretty good and there will be another 20 for Level 2.”

Those who attended the Level 1 clinic are eligible to work 11U and 13U games with the session not only teaching the basics for umpiring, but also distinguishing the nuances between the two leagues. For 11U the count starts at one ball and one strike with bunting not allowed and players not allowed to lead off from a base. At the 13U level everything reverts back to normal with bunting being permitted along with leading off allowed once reaching base safely. The count also begins empty so the players have a full opportunity at the plate.

The level 2 session was for umpires with at least two years of experience and Noble says attending this clinic opens the door for participants to work provincial tournaments.

“If you want to umpire at the provincial level you have to have taken an in-person course along with on-line classes,” says Noble.

Being an umpire is not an easy job and Noble says the association provides plenty of support for those taking on the role.

“We try to have mentors for the umps,” says Noble referring to senior umpires being assigned to newcomers for guidance. “We also work with the coaches to be as gentle as possible.”

There is a lot of responsibility required for the position, but Noble says that is just one of the attractions for the role.

“A lot of our umpires are players who want to give back to the game,” says Noble. “Plus you are working outside and it is a little money maker for them.”

Umpires working the 11U games get paid $40 a game while the amount rises slightly at each ascending level. For 13U it is $45, 15U is $55 and 18U get paid $60.

Normally the season begins May 1, but Noble says the City of Prince Albert has already notified the association that that date will be pushed back this year due to the late spring. It is unclear when exactly games will begin, but when they do the season will be even more hectic as regular leagues have to get their games in prior to the city hosting a trio of Western Canadian AA championships in mid-August.

Mother Nature can take a break any time it wants as the players and coaches are anxious to get things rolling. So are those who will be calling the games.