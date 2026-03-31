Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers Shine at Dance Festival

The Prince Albert community was treated to a weekend of dances as the EA. Rawlinson Centre hosted the two-Day Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dance Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Roughly 250 dancers from 14 different dance clubs performed at the event. Festival coordinator Kayleigh Skomorowski said the event helps bring together the wider Ukrainian dance community.

“They all benefit from us putting this festival together,” said Skomorowski. “It also shows off the beautiful venue that we have in our city. Any opportunity to bring people to Prince Albert for a positive light-filled event is always a good thing.”

The festival also had an adjudicator, Hannah Picklyk, who assessed the dancers and awarded marks as well as medals to the participants.

“It’s a way for families and children to learn about Ukrainian culture and to celebrate their culture through dance,” Picklyk explained. “Sometimes we use dance to learn about the other parts of the culture like food the language, etc. It’s a privilege to watch all the dances and give my feedback, give them a mark, award them a medal and maybe some scholarships as well.”

Dancers also had a chance to earn scholarships to go with their medals.

Dancers as young as age four performed at the event. The participants showcased different types of dancers from different regions in Ukraine.









Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald

Sierra Zaleschuk (L) and Lexi Zaleschuk (R) after performing at the just concluded 2026 Prince Albert Ukrainian Dance Festival on Saturday, Mar. 28 at EA Rawlinson Centre.



“I love seeing the kids dance,” Picklyk said. “I know how hard they have worked all year. I know what goes into it, (and) we are seeing the final product. We are so proud of the kids. We see one dance but it’s really a community effort to get one dance on stage which is really special.”

Picklyk is an instructor, teacher and has been a dancer over the years.

While judging, she pointed out that there are benchmarks she uses such as technique, how they perform, the choreography and the costume such as the Vyshyvanka, sharovary (from central Ukraine) and the skirt.

The organizers stated that one of the goals of having this festival is encourage the dancers to not just stop at dancing but to become professional dancers, instructors and adjudicators and equally pass these cultures to the next generation and share with audiences who come to watch the festival dances.

Skomorowski said they were particularly happy with the turnout considering Barveenok wasn’t the only Ukrainian dance festival on the Saskatchewan calendar.

“It’s been going really well,” Skomorowski said. “This year it’s a two-day festival. We have 14 different clubs and we are very happy they are here. Everybody has been working hard and getting along really well.

“(The) Lloydsminister Festival came up the same weekend as ours here so a lot of the clubs that go to both had to choose,” she added. “Some went there and some came here.”

After months of planning and preparation the Prince Albert Ukrainian Dance Festival organizers were elated to host the festival.

“If the clubs were not willing to come, we would have no festival,” Skomorowski said. “If the audience didn’t come, friends and families, dancers people in the community that came out to support, without all these people coming together, we don’t have this opportunity, so we are super grateful that we have clubs that keep coming back to our community and for the people that came to watch us dance.”

The dance parents were not left out of the weekend thrills.

“My daughter, Isla Wolfe, 12-years-old, danced today and I am a Barvenok alumnus, so i myself used to dance,” said Chelsea Wolfe, one of the numerous parents. “I feel very proud today, very proud to continue the Ukrainian tradition and display Ukrainian culture.”

Event co-chair Lori-Anne Bayda also had her daughter perform.

“It’s beautiful and wonderful as a mother to see them dancing , getting into their costumes and to learn too,” Bayda said.

The duo of Sierra Zaleschuk, 16 and Lexi Zaleschuk, 11 who also performed while their parents watched with admiration, said they were happy to have the support.

“It went fairly well,” Sierra said. “I have been dancing for 11 years and it’s always a fun experience. It feels very good, we practiced hard and we worked hard for it It’s very rewarding.”

The duo won gold during the festival. They are from the Rosthern Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers.

Sierra and Lexi weren’t the only dancers who appreciated the chance to perform.

“It’s worth it to come out and dance here,” said 16-year-old Trinity Maille, agold medalist from the Soloveyko Ukrainian Dance Club in Vonda. “I appreciate the support from the people that came out to watch me do something that I love to do. It’s a very enjoyable experience and more people should get into it.”

Jude Skomorowski, an 11-year-old dancer from the Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dance Club, said “I enjoyed dancing today. It feels very nice and I am very glad to be here.”

Jude won several gold medals with his performances.

The Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers will also hold the Year ending recital on April 28. They will also host a summer dance camp as part of their future activities.