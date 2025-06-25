Barbeque, wheel spins, and support: Community Service Centre opens doors with carnival-themed ‘Meat & Greet’

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Community Service Centre turned up the heat and the hospitality at its third annual ‘Meat & Greet’ barbeque on Wednesday, inviting residents to learn about local support programs while enjoying carnival games, cotton candy, and freshly grilled burgers.

Held outside the Centre’s office on 15th Street West, the event was more than just a free lunch. It served as a way for the organization to connect with the public on a personal level and raise awareness about its employment, vocational, and transportation services.

“This is our way of giving back to the community and letting people know what we do,” said Melanie Pederson, team leader at the Centre. “It’s fun, it’s engaging, and every year we switch up the theme, this year’s carnival setup has been a hit.”

The Centre typically sees about 300 people attend the annual event. Along with burgers and games, this year’s version helped promote the Two Miles for Mary campaign, a fundraiser that supports affordable transportation for seniors.

For Mark Krayetski, the Centre’s CEO, the barbeque is a way to meet clients and residents in a relaxed setting, making space for personal conversations and stronger community bonds.

“Lots of folks don’t know the different aspects of what we do here,” Krayetski said. “From employment to transportation to outreach services, this is a chance to show the community that we’re here for them.”

The Centre assists 400-500 people a year through its employment division and logs thousands of rides through Access Transit and the seniors’ transportation program. Yet, Krayetski said some services remain underutilized, particularly affordable $5 rides and specialized transit options.

That’s where outreach events like ‘Meat & Greet’ come in. Many attendees were either learning about the Centre for the first time or deepening their connection to it.

Dennis Adam, a first-time visitor, said he’d heard good things and came for both the burgers and the vibe.

“I come here quite a bit to find jobs and everything,” he said. “But this is my first time at the barbeque; burgers are good too.”

Outside, staff and volunteers kept the energy going. Vocational counselor Naresh Saroye was on hand, greeting guests, cheering on prize winners, and answering questions near the employment services booth.

“We identify each person’s employment barrier and work with them one-on-one,” Saroye explained. “It’s not just about getting a job; it’s about building confidence, life skills, and a pathway to long-term success.”

Saroye outlined two of the Centre’s key workshops: the Passport to Employment, a two-week job readiness course that covers resumes, interview perp, safety tickets, and communication skills; and the Enhanced Career Bridging Program, a more intensive 12-week training that includes a paid four-week work placement.

While guests chatted at information booths, others tried their luck spinning the prize wheel, sipping cold drinks, and enjoying a sweet cloud of cotton candy. A fortune teller named “Zelda” delivered lighthearted predictions from a purple carnival-style booth, completing the scene.

“We’ve had people come through our doors, start with just a resume, and go on to full-time jobs they’ve maintained,” said Pederson. “That’s what we’re here for, supporting people toward a better quality of life.”

As the crowd moved between booths and games, the Centre’s message came through loud and clear: help isn’t just available, it’s accessible, welcoming, and sometimes even fun.