Barbecue fundraiser doubles money raised for 2022

The third annual Mr. Mikes fundraiser barbecue for YWCA Prince Albert doubled the amount of the previous year’s fundraising total when the event was held on Monday, July 18.

At the end of the day, the fundraiser barbeque raised $3,000 dollars, doubling the $1,500 raised in 2021.

On Friday, Aug. 5 after all of the counting and calculations had been done, MR. MIKES presented a cheque to YWCA Prince Albert for the $3,000.

This was the third version of the fundraiser and it has grown each year.

“We have run it a couple of years now and (we’re) just learning from each experience,” said David Hambleton, the fund development and volunteer coordinator for the YWCA Prince Albert said. “The commitment from Mr. Mikes to try to increase the total each year so far has been amazing. They are challenging themselves to raise more money for a charity.”

Hambleton said they ran the same barbecue length as previous years, but doubled their fundraising total. He said that’s a sign community awareness is growing.

MR. MIKES’ staff and YWCA staff served up classic Mikeburgers and soda to a steady line of people.

GetintheLoop and Beach Radio were also on site with draws for those that attended, and the Prince Albert Fire Department dropped by with their fire truck for a bite to eat.

“So lots going on there to make it more than just a fundraiser barbecue, but really a community event,” Hambleton said.

In a release by the YWCA, they calculated that there were nearly 500 burgers purchased.

“We served about 125 burgers an hour, which is way more than last year,” Hambleton said.

He credited the increase in awareness to more and more people sharing details about the event.

“I know I personally put up posters all around and I emailed the different community organizations and city services and the City of Prince Albert to make sure that the word got out there and asked people to share that information,” Hambleton said.

“When people heard about it they not only showed up, but they shared the information because we also had a number of people that were showing up from different businesses and they were bringing back a bunch of burgers for the whole office.”

Hambleton thanked Mr. Mikes for their continuing support of the organization.

“Mr. Mikes has said they love working with the YWCA to support all of the different community services that we provide to those in need in our community,” Hambleton said.

“We are just really looking forward to doing it again next year. We will cross our fingers for some great weather and hopefully we can have another awesome turnout.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca