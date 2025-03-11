Ban foods causing fatty livers in young children

How many parents know this shocking fact? The American Liver Foundation reports that 10 percent of young children have fatty degeneration of the liver. It’s due to horrid food consumption practices, too much sugar and fat, leading to childhood obesity before the age of 10! Once fatty liver disease takes hold, there is no medication to cure it. Only immediate lifestyle changes can slow its progression.

Among the culprits are large cereal corporations that persuade children to eat sugary cereals. This at a time when obesity and type 2 diabetes have reached pandemic proportions. An economic report shows treating obesity costs North Americans $147 billion dollars and diabetes $412 billion yearly! So, why are medical professionals and politicians totally inept at ending this catastrophic medical disaster in children?

Studies show obese children become obese adults. Just look around. We are all witnesses to the phenomenon.

Everyone must ask, what has happened to our society? For instance, surgeons are used to seeing large amounts of fat when operating on adults with diseased organs. Patients need to know that this excessive fat increases the risks for surgery complications due to the length of the operation, requiring increased time for anesthesia, greater chance of a surgical error, and increased risk of post operative infection and pain.

But when young children are the innocent victims of excess weight gain from poor lifestyle, it is to the great shame of our society. Instead of complacency, this injustice should get the adrenaline flowing!

How many times must it be made clear? Heart disease is not the number one killer. Rather it’s obesity. Don’t forget that viral diseases like COVID-19 killed millions but lasted just three years! Obesity kills year after year! And it’s associated with serious and costly medical complications. One would think that this would make media headlines flash in red.

For a start, health authorities should ask some piercing questions to the executives of food corporations. They should know that a major contributor to obesity in children is the excess sugar in cereals marketed heavily to them. These same cereals lack fiber, an ingredient that would provide dietary bulk, signalling to the stomach a sense of lasting fullness and supporting healthy digestion.

The government should then ask why food companies add honey and other additional sweeteners. The executives will respond that kids like sugary calories, and if they don’t add sugar, they will lose business to their competitors. Regulators should put an end to it. One, limit how much is allowed. Two, educate the public about the consequences of eating junk.

The government should devise other ways to reduce the unhealthy poundage of North American society. New synthetic drugs to treat obesity and Type 2 diabetes are already causing complications in adults and should not be used in children. Better nutrition and proper exercise do not kill, involve lessons of responsibility, and should always be the preferred path to a long, healthy life.

When people continue to make bad choices for societal wellbeing, the government needs to take action. Rampant obesity and diabetes are blaring the call. Remember, type 2 diabetes is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, and leg amputation. Sad prospects for obese children.

Food companies must face legislation to stop children form suffering later problems. Family need step bathroom scales and use calorie counters to avoid the huge calories in some foods. Everyone should use their legs more often.

Don’t hold your breath to see the name Gifford-Jones appointed Common Sense Health Czar. But were it to happen, there would be no obese children. Legislation would be passed.

