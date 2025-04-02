Balloon shot down over Yukon exposes communications failures: PhD student

Talar Stockton

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Yukon News

​The Canadian government failed to adequately inform the public about the balloon was shot down over central Yukon, according an analysis presented at the inaugural Canadian Institute for Arctic Security conference in Whitehorse.

Nicholas Glesby, a PhD student at Trent University in Peterborough, and a network administrator for the North American and Arctic Defence and Security Network gave the presentation.

He said the balloon shot down between Dawson and Mayo on Feb. 11, 2023 was likely a hobbyist pico balloon launched by the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade. There’s no evidence the balloon posed any military danger, said Glesby.

However the Canadian Minister of National Defence assessed it posed a reasonable threat to civilian aircraft, as it was flying at 40,000 feet and it was smaller than a Chinese surveillance balloon shot down earlier off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, 2023, said Glesby. These details provided justification for the Department of National Defence (DND) order to shoot down the object, according to Glesby.

A US F-22 raptor downed the object, said Glesby.

However, Glesby said the lack of messaging out of Ottawa created an information vacuum in the aftermath of the shoot-down. The vacuum went on to provide fertile breeding ground for a misinformed public discourse, which unravelled over social media and out of the mouths of pundits, he said.

“Even as the Minister initially cautioned against speculating what the object in the Yukon was, and reiterated it in her parliamentary testimony on March 3, some commentators immediately tied it to China, contributing to a politically charged social media discourse filled with misinformation over the U.S. violations of Canadian sovereignty,” said Glesby.

Between a speech from then-defence minister Anita Anand, a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, and three statements from DND, no information about the balloon was shared that hadn’t already been provided by the Americans, said Glesby.

NORAD “worked exactly as it was designed to” in the collaborative shoot-down of the object, said Glesby. But there was no effort on the behalf of the Canadian government to correct the misinformation claiming that the U.S. violated Canadian sovereign airspace, he said.

Furthermore, during a visit to the territory from Trudeau, the then-prime minister erroneously implied the balloon as potentially having Chinese origins, said Glesby. This information was not corrected by Canadian officials.

There were no statements provided from DND, the Air Force Commander, or the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister at this point, said Glesby.

On Feb. 14, then-U.S. president Joe Biden and US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby held a press conference. There, they shared findings from U.S. intelligence which suggested that the Yukon balloon — as well as one shot down over Deadhorse, Alaska, and one over Lake Huron — were likely tied to research institutes, private companies, or recreation activities.

There was no reiteration of the statement from Canadian officials, said Glesby.

In the Yukon itself, the recovery effort didn’t take a proactive approach, he said. There were limited communications and proactive information sharing with the Canadian Rangers and local communities.

“This was a missed opportunity to enable, support and build relationships with indigenous knowledge keepers and local residents who were aware there was an unfolding situation when unfamiliar planes and people began arriving,” said Glesby.

The recovery operation was ultimately called off after six days, said Glesby. Canadian Rangers advised there were significant risks associated with snowmobile travel in the vast area, and RCMP cited weather as a reason to call off the search, as well as the belief the object wasn’t anything special.

Glesby said there are lessons to learn from the whole affair.

First, National Defence needs communications experts to explain things as they happen in real time: the lack of information around the balloon created a vacuum which was quickly filled by those who weren’t in the know, said Glesby. Many Canadians still do not know that the objects downed over the Yukon, Alaska and Lake Huron were not part of a Chinese surveillance program.

Partisanship can’t interfere with allies working together to defeat adversaries in a tense geopolitical situation, said Glesby.

“This allows our mutual competitors to exploit discord for their strategic intentions, creating distrust in institutional legitimacy amongst domestic audiences,” said Glesby.

He said it’s crucial for National Defence to build relationships and communicate better and faster with Indigenous communities in the Arctic.

These communities “have lived in the Arctic since time immemorial and have intricate essential knowledge of their environments and communities,” said Glesby.

Glesby said Canada needs to move quickly to stay relevant regarding commitments to modernize NORAD to defend North America. Today’s geostrategic arena is a place of opportunity for Canada to change current thinking around defence, said Glesby.

It is also of utmost importance that Canada assert its sovereignty in the Arctic and in northern communities, said Glesby.

In the meantime, NORAD has learned from the balloon incidents, and it has changed procedure to scan hobbyist websites to understand the community better, said Glesby. The agency detects dozens of hobbyist and weather balloons every week, he said.