Ballet comes to La Ronge

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

One person said, we are very lucky people to see a full ballet on a small stage in our little town.

Ballet Jörgen performed Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty in La Ronge on Tuesday, March 4 on the theatre stage at Churchill Community High School (CCHS).

Aurora, Sleeping Beauty, comes out of her 100-year sleep.

The event involved close to 20 dancers in a perfect performance lasting close to 2.5 hours.

In between scenes, the stage floor was polished by people on their hands and knees to ensure the surface was kept clean for the dancers.

Some interesting aspects, as she fell asleep, Sleeping Beauty was shrouded in a pale sky blue sheer cloth to emphasize sleeping. The Prince arrived later and the famous kiss happened and she gracefully danced her way out of her long sleep into some brilliant joyful dance with her Prince.

This familiar fairy tale revolves around a young woman who is placed under a spell to sleep for 100 years, only to be awakened by a kiss. The story appeals to a child’s imagination and holds’ a special place in the hearts of adults,” reads information from Ballet Jörgen.

“The story involves a tug of war between good (the Lilac Fairy) and evil (Carabosse).”

“Told in three acts, the ballet benefits from the character development and technical expertise to which Canada’s Ballet Jörgen is known,” reads notes from Ballet Jörgen.

The choreographer for the ballet is Bent Jörgen.

The capacity audience, which included a large number of children, demonstrated its appreciation with much enthusiasim throughout the performance.

The Tri-Community Dance Club (TCDC) and La Ronge Arts Council (LAAC) partnered to raise the $20,000 to host the ballet in La Ronge as a compliment to the TCDC dance program, which involves close to 90 children from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB), Northern Village of Air Ronge and Town of La Ronge.

Ballet Jörgen is committed to bringing awareness and appreciation for Ballet into the 21st Century, according to its website.