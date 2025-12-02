Bail denied for Regina man charged with murder in Weyburn highway shooting

Regina Leader-Post Staff

A judge has denied bail to a Regina man charged with murdering a woman who was shot while riding passenger in a vehicle near Weyburn.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Morris rendered his decision on Nov. 26 after a bail hearing for Chris Fahlman was held in Weyburn provincial court the week prior. The judge’s reasons for denying bail, as well as case information shared at the bail hearing, are subject to a standard publication ban.

The victim, Tanya Myers, was a passenger in one of two vehicles that were struck by bullets while travelling along Highway 39 near Weyburn on Sept. 12, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Fahlman, 42, was initially charged with manslaughter, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside.

However, those charges were stayed when new charges were brought against him, including second-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

No reportable information has been released about how police came to arrest and charge Fahlman, or why a decision was made to elevate the manslaughter charge to second-degree murder.

The shooting shocked the community of Weyburn, Mayor Jeff Richards said at the time.

Myers’ grieving family released a statement through police before Fahlman’s arrest, urging whoever was responsible for her death to come forward.

“Tanya deserves justice and her family deserves answers,” said the family’s statement, read out by RCMP Supt. Joshua Graham during a virtual news conference in September.

