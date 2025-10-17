Backups ready as Roughriders visit Blue Bombers on Friday

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

While the Roughriders secured first place in the West Division with a 27-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts last week, the Blue Bombers have plenty to play for when it comes to the playoff race.

With two games left in the season, Winnipeg trails the B.C. Lions (9-7) and the Calgary Stampeders (9-7) by just two points in the West Division standings while the Bombers are two points up on the Edmonton Elks (7-9) for the final playoff spot. Three of those four teams will make the playoffs as an Eastern crossover has been confirmed.

If B.C. loses to Edmonton on Friday, Winnipeg will clinch a playoff spot regardless of how they fare against Saskatchewan. A B.C. win, a Winnipeg loss and a Calgary loss against Toronto on Saturday would secure second place in the division for the Lions. A Winnipeg loss, an Edmonton loss or a Calgary win would clinch a playoff spot for the Stampeders.

Lineup changes

With the game not meaning much when it comes to the standings for the Green and White, Saskatchewan is choosing to rest some veteran starters this week.

Jake Maier will make his second start of the season at quarterback in place of Trevor Harris, who is listed as the third-string QB after a 340-yard, two-touchdown performance last week against Toronto. Running back A.J. Ouellette will also sit out this week alongside receivers Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers, offensive lineman Logan Ferland and Jermarcus Hardrick, defensive tackle Micah Johnson and cornerback Marcus Sayles.

Rookie running back Mario Anderson starts this week while Thomas Bertrand-Hudon will back him up. Braydon Noll starts at centre for Ferland while Darius Washington draws the start at right tackle for Hardrick.

With a trio of starting receivers out, Joe Robustelli, Ajou Ajou, Dhel Duncan-Busby, Shawn Bane Jr. and Tommy Nield will be the starting group this week while Kian Schaffer-Baker and Mitch Picton will serve as the backups.

Defensively, defensive back Tevaughn Campbell returns to the lineup for the first time since the Banjo Bowl as he will replace Sayles at cornerback. On the other side, Benny Sapp III makes another start while Sheldrick Redwine continues to fill in for Rolan Milligan at halfback. Caleb Sanders starts for Johnson at defensive tackle.

“To me, it’s just an opportunity to strengthen the team,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace. “Whether it’s a guy that’s been busting his tail for his team and hasn’t had a chance to see the field, I’ve seen it where those guys are the ones that you depend on.

“Constantly, we just push everybody to kind of have that same mindset and to approach each day with the workers mentality and then ultimately, you get those reps throughout the regular season, if you’re called upon, it’s not the first time that you’re seeing it, and if it is the first time, you know the intensity and the standard that will be practised with each week.

“If someone who hasn’t had an opportunity has been working their tail off, everybody in the room wants to see them get that opportunity. You want everybody to be able to see what that feels like to go out there and play with your brothers.

“It’s about sharpening our tools and really the process of what we do is, how can we get better as a team? And everybody’s involved with that.”

Despite only logging one practice this week, veteran Brett Lauther will continue to handle field goal and kickoff duties while rookie defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr. will make his CFL debut as a backup. Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. also returns to the lineup for the first time since Week 8.

For Winnipeg, the Bombers are dressing their regular lineup although the Blue and Gold will be without receiver Nic Demski, who has landed on the injured list.

Maier time

This will be Maier’s second start of the season after he also played in Week 4 when Harris was out with a concussion.

In that game, the veteran of 45 career starts with the Calgary Stampeders threw for 170 yards and a touchdown helping Saskatchewan beat B.C. 37-18.

And as he had a full week of practice this week to prepare to start his second game of the year, Maier was able to draw on that experience back on June 28.

“You definitely feel more confident because you’ve obviously done it with this group and with this team,” said Maier. “Kind of getting the monkey off your back a little bit early on felt good.

“But we’re going to show up on Friday night with a purpose, and that purpose is to get better and compete as best we can.”

Despite Maier and other backups drawing in this week, the expectation of going 1-0 doesn’t change for Saskatchewan.

“You can’t approach it that way,” said Maier. “Any time you get the opportunity to play in a professional football game, regardless of what it means to the standings or anything like that, you have to show the organization that you belong, that you’ve earned the right to wear this uniform for this team, and you’ve got to let it all hang out there like you are a starter, like you are a guy that plays every week.

“So regardless of what the situation is that we’re in, we are going to play as well as we can. I think guys need to be able to prove that when they step on the field, there is no drop off and you’ve got to be able to execute just like the guys in front of you have.”

First start

Snapping the ball to Maier this week will be the 27-year-old Noll, who is making his first career start this week after serving as the backup offensive lineman for nine games this season.

“You always try to prepare (as a starter) so if I do have to step up, I’ll be ready to,” said Noll. “I hate to say I’ll be working harder or anything like that, but there’s a little more pressure to it I guess.”

And despite not being a starter on a weekly basis, Noll understands the opportunity in front of him that comes after the Roughriders secured first place last week.

“It’s a step along the way that we want to accomplish but the main goal is still the main goal,” said Noll. “And we’ve still got to put in that work and get to where we really want to be, but we’re definitely happy about it.”

