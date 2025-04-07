Back to the Hauser: Raiders force Game 7 with gutsy Game 6 win

For the second straight game, the Prince Albert Raiders staved off elimination, knocking off the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 at Roger’s Place.

Raider interim head coach Ryan McDonald says it wasn’t an easy victory, but Prince Albert did everything they needed to.

“It was an extremely gutsy effort by our guys. Fighting and continuing to push and battle through. Whatever was thrown at us, you give up a lead and get momentum back after that. You go down for a four minute penalty kill late in the game and just an absolutely gutsy effort by our guys to get that kill and then we get rewarded on the power play after.”

Edmonton would open the scoring at the 17:46 mark as Marshall Finnie would tip home a puck at the mouth of the crease for his second goal of the series on the power play. Gavin Hodnett and Gracyn Sawchyn picked up the helpers.

Aiden Oiring would pull the Raiders even at the 8:34 mark of the second period with his fourth goal of the series coming on the power play. Rilen Kovacevic and Daxon Rudolph had the helpers.

Kovacevic would give the Raiders the lead just 0:58 into the third period with his second short handed goal of the series, coming unassisted.

“He was an absolute beast tonight.”McDonald explained about Kovacevic. “The power that he plays with, the poise that he had tonight and finding space and the ability to get us going when we needed one. He drove the puck, he pushed the pace all night and had some really good looks that didn’t go in for him. (He) used his feet and used his speed to create those opportunities.”

Aiden Oiring would double the Raider advantage with his second of the game at the 6:19 mark. Kovacevic and Vojtech Vochvest had the helpers.

Edmonton would erase the lead in just over a minute as Rylen Roersma’s first of the series came at the 6:32 mark while Landon Hansen would strike 61 seconds later to tie the game.

Despite giving up a two goal lead in the third period, McDonald says there was no sense of panic for the Raiders.

“This is stuff that we’ve been talking about all year and stuff that we’ve been building on all year. We were down and out at the beginning and we climbed our way back to where we finished and just shows the maturity in the group and how far we’ve come in a short amount of time. Again, there was no panic on that bench. It was just dig in and next shift and let’s stack some positive shifts up.”

Edmonton would have a prime opportunity to take the lead late in the third period after Niall Crocker would be called for a high sticking double minor. Crocker was battling for the puck with Edmonton’s Adam Jecho who was cut by Crocker’s stick despite wearing a full cage.

The Raider penalty kill stood tall to keep the score tied.

McDonald says it was an incredible effort.

“(Good) sticks, guys sacrificing, closing quick, making sure we’re jumping routes. Hilty stands tall in there, the guys just absolutely dug in and nothing else. I can say just what a gutsy four minutes”

Prince Albert would get a late power play opportunity of their own as Josh Mori would be called for a hooking minor.

Lukas Dragicevic would strike on the ensuing power play giving the Raiders the lead with just under a minute to go in the contest. Kovacevic and Rudolph provided the helpers.

Max Hildebrand made 30 saves to earn the victory for Prince Albert while Ethan Simcoe made 19 stops for the Oil Kings.

The decisive Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday night at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

