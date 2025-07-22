Back to Batoche wraps up successful celebration of Métis culture

Back to Batoche opened the final day of celebrations with the procession of the President’s Cabin to the graveyard at the Batoche Historic Site.

Back to Batoche Days are held annually to commemorate the 1885 Northwest Resistance. It has grown into one of the largest Métis cultural gatherings in Canada.

Métis Nation Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said after the procession that

Métis history and the history of the Northwest Resistance is important to celebrate.

“If you take a look at the history of the Métis Nation and Batoche, this is a very interesting place. It’s got rich history,” McCallum said.

He said that the resistance was defeated, but the culture is still alive.

“(Louis) Riel fought here and stood up for the rights of Métis, and to be able to see people gathering here from right across Canada.”

According to estimates, on Sunday nearly 40,000 people attended Back to Batoche from July 17 to July 20. McCallum said the annual event helps tell the story of the Metis people. It also helps introduce Metis culture to the rest of Canada.

“That story goes out there, and it hits home to us,” he explained. “There were people arriving just for the day. I heard about it and they said, ‘We’re not Metis. We’re non-Indigenous. We heard about it. We’re here. We’re going to come back.’ This has to be shared because it’s for everyone.”

McCalllum said working with governments has helped the Saskatchewan Métis get land back. He said there are roughly 1,900 acres across the river and on the Batoche side.

“We have the historic site working side by side,” McCallum said. “We’re getting crowded, but we’re good at that because of the good story that’s leaving Batoche with the people that come to visit. It’s going to continue to grow.”

The weekend included cultural celebrations, music, a jigging contest on Sunday, and sports like slow pitch, the Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association (CPCA), and a rodeo. The last day of CPCA races were cancelled due to rain.

“I look forward to the future in regards to the well-being of our Métis people and the celebration that we have here,” McCallum said.

McCallum added that MN-S continues to work with the Federal and Provincial governments, industry and institutions to keep the MN-S name present.

During the weekend Premier Scott Moe and other dignitaries came to the annual celebration with Moe speaking at Friday’s opening ceremonies. McCallum said he had a very good meeting with Moe, and is confident the MN-S will continue to work well with the province.

Going forward, McCallum expects the MN-S to sign harvesting agreements with the government. He said they are also working on health and economic development agreements.

“There are a lot of things we’re going to be doing even with the First Nations in Southern Saskatchewan, (and) we have five reserves that we work with in Northern Saskatchewan,” McCallum said.

He gave examples of several North Saskatchewan entities like Cameco and Dennison Mines that the MN-S is working with.

“They’re all coming to hear us out and hear our story, but more importantly, sign agreements to be able to benefit from what’s going on in Saskatchewan,” he said.

The Procession pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the Battle of Batoche and are buried at the cemetery on the Historic Site. The Battle of Batoche was a decisive event in Métis history.

The Battle of Batoche saw an alliance of First Nations and Métis people against the Canadian militia as part of the North-West Rebellion. The militia was victorious in the battle, which led to the capture of Métis leader Louis Riel, who was eventually executed.

McCallum said it is important to remember that history.

“We have to remind people this is actually what happened and to be happy,” he explained. “We can’t be sad all the time. It was a sad moment, but at the same time life continues and the Métis people keep growing and the more that we grow, the more we get to participate in other areas with Metis and First Nations and non-Indigenous people. That’s a beautiful thing to see.”

After the procession made its way to the cemetery there was a ceremony that included people bringing their Metis sashes to be place on the gravesite. One young boy volunteered his sash which caused a large group of people to give their sashes to the memorial.

The MN-S also partners with school divisions in Saskatchewan, including the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division to grow the Michif language. Saskatchewan Rivers offers the Michif language at Queen Mary and St. Louis Public School.

McCallum said that MN-S has been able to tap into both Catholic and Public school divisions.

“It’s through those organizations that represent schools from elementary to high school, and those are the places that we have to negotiate with, sign agreements, and support them in regards to carrying the language forward,” McCallum said.

“We need to promote it (Michif) more, (and) tell the story of how important that language is.”

McCallum said his weekend was busy with interviews and sharing the Métis story.

“It is beautiful. I like people coming to see and to be able to be on the ground and ask these questions and to be able to work together as Canadians. Let’s try as much as we can to be able to understand each other more, no matter where we come from, First Nations, Métis, Inuit or non-Indigenous. Let’s work together and somehow come with a plan that works for everyone,” McCallum said.