Back to Batoche underway

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Jason Mercredi, COO for Metis Nation-Saskatchewan, and Victor Guillet, President of Local 51, took to the airways to remind people that Back to Batoche is underway.

Back to Batoche is a family-friendly event where everyone is welcome to celebrate Métis history and learn about who they are today.

The Back to Batoche Festival, now known as Back to Batoche Days, began in 1970. For over 50 years, the four-day event has been an important opportunity to share Métis culture, build relationships, honour Métis veterans, and connect to the land where Métis heroes fought in the 1885 Northwest Resistance. It provides the unique opportunity to preserve and promote Métis culture through storytelling, fiddling, jigging, square dancing, traditional food, music, Métis artists, traditional land-use teachings, voyageur games, chuckwagon racing, sports, contemporary games, and indigenous language.

It also offers a space to reconnect with friends and family and develop new, meaningful relationships with others, whether Métis or not. Back to Batoche Days is a celebration of Métis culture, certainly, but all cultures are welcome to participate in the ‘world’s biggest family reunion’.

MN-S have a free shuttle service running throughout the day from Prince Albert and Saskatoon to the festival site. The Saskatoon pick-up/drop-off is at Lawson Heights Mall, Warman Road access behind the Safeway, leaving roughly every hour and 15 minutes throughout the day. In Prince Albert, the pick-up/drop-off is at Northern Lights Casino, 44 Marquis Rd W, north parking lot (corner of Central Ave & 34 Street W), leaving roughly every two hours and 15 minutes throughout the day. A downloadable version of the schedule is available at https://metisgathering.ca/back-to-batoche/shuttle-schedule/.

Livestreaming of many events from the main and outdoor stages will be available to view on the webpage. Headliners include Rebecca Strong, who opened on Thursday, July 17, Mystic Highway on Friday, and Shania Twin at 7:15 p.m., followed by Chelsie Young at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Other performers over the four days include Donny Parenteau, Ryan Keplin, Ovid Pilon & England, JJ Lavallee, The Outlaws, Jason Lepine, Jackson Hollow, Earl Fleury, Donny Lee, Dean Smith Band featuring Brian Sklar, Darryl Anderson, City Limits, and the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers.

Other activities on the grounds include jigging and fiddling competitions; a children’s playground and bouncy castles; face painting and activity tents; voyageur games including log throwing, animal calls, fire starting, flour bag carrying, and trap setting; Batoche Idol; and a traditional bison harvest.

Pony chariot races began at 2 p.m. at the Vermette Raceway, followed by the pony chuckwagon races. Then at 6:00 p.m., the Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association took to the track.

Following them on Friday and Saturday evening will be the Indian Relays. The championship rounds for the CPCA will run on Sunday, July 20th, starting at 2 p.m., and the Indian Relay Championship will follow at 4:00.

General admissions and camping arrival are located at the North Gate. There is no parking on-site for general admissions. Look for signs directing to the new parking lot next to the gate.

Some important rules to remember while enjoying Back to Batoche Days include: