Back to Batoche Days draws hundreds to National Historic Site

Back to Batoche Days held their opening ceremonies on Friday July 17 at 10:00a.m. which included talk from Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Council and President about the ongoing self-governance treaty with the federal government, and the awarding of the first-ever President Medals.

“This is the place where our footprint is deep, where our stories live, and where our nation continues to rise,” said Brennan Merasty who is the Minister of Self-Determination and Self-Government and the Northern Region III Representative for the Metis Nation of the Saskatchewan, during his at the opening ceremonies.

“For generations, our people have faced challenges that would have broken others.

Our rights were questioned. Our identity was challenged. Our way of life was pushed aside. But our ancestors never stopped being Metis. Our ancestors held on to our culture, our language, kingship, and our connection to this homeland. They stood tall. And because they stood tall, we are able to be here today.”

The opening ceremonies began with Traditional Metis Fiddle Music and Metis Dancers entering the Main Stage area first, leading the way for government officials and dignitaries, and members of the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan.

Dakota Favel was the Master of Ceremonies. Elder Norman Fleury opened up the event with a short speech and traditional prayer, which was then followed by the Michif National Anthem, a Dene Worship/Prayer song, a First Nations Honour song, and the Canadian National Anthem.

President of the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Glen McCallum took the microphone to give his opening remarks, and spoke about the self-governance treaty and unity of all people who attend Back to Batoche Days.

Batoche MLA Darlene Rowden also presented her opening remarks in a short speech, followed by Merasty, and Western Region II Representative Sherry McLennan, who are both on the MN-S Provincial Council, shared their remarks for Back to Batoche Days 2026.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Matthew Vermette gave a short presentation of the first-ever President’s Medals, named Lifetime Achievement Awards, awarded to Elder Joanna Potiyondi, and Gerald Morin.

The recipients are recognized by the MN-S and President Glen McCallum for their long-standing dedication to the preservation of Metis heritage, knowledge and culture.

University of Saskatchewan President Vince Bruni-Bussio was also present to sign an agreement with the MN-S that states ongoing commitment to strengthening Metis priorities, such as governance, education, and research.

The last event to close out the opening ceremonies was the naming of the annual Mr. and Mrs. Batoche for this years festival, where Elder Max and Christine Morin received the title.