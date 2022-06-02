‘Back at it again’: Hike for the Hospice makes successful return

After a 2 year hiatus, the fundraising walk for the Rose Garden Hospice took place on both the Rotary Trail and the Alfred Jenkins’ Indoor Track.

Families ranging from about 5 to 87 years of age all took part on the cloudy Saturday afternoon.

Organizer Marina Mitchell was pleased with the turnout.

“We had it in 2018 and 2019, and then because of Covid, we didn’t have it (in 2020 and 2021), so we’re back at it again this year.”

Brandy Daschuk and her large family came out to support the event. She said supporting the hospice has become a family venture. On Saturday, she used the opportunity to educate her children about the importance of the annual walk.

“They have an understanding of it now,” she explained. “They were all kind of young when the (hospice) idea first happened. It’s exciting for them. We’re going to come out every year, and it’s been a good few years that we’ve come out and done this.”

Olga Daschuk, the 87 year young matriarch of the family, was also proud to participate.

“For the Rose Garden Hospice, I like to get out there and walk,” she said. “This time, I brought my partner here, my walking stick.”

Her walking stick is an original art piece carved from cactus wood in Mexico.

While the majority of the younger family members chose to scoot on off (the majority of the kids were on scooters) down the Rotary Trail, Olga and her husband chose to walk in the much warmer and less breezy Alfred Jenkins centre on the indoor track.

Final fundraising totals were unavailable by press time.