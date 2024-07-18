Back Alley Tour returns to Melfort Thursday, July 18

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – On July 18, Melfort will host its 8th Back Alley Tour. It has become a popular event for outdoor music, art, food and family fun in the Back Alley just east of Main Street.

Sandra Dancey, lead organizer for the Melfort back-alley tour which began nine years ago, said it was part of Melfort’s revitalization project that was happening at the time. There was a gap in 2020 because of COVID but it has continued every July since then.

This popular one-day festival features artists from Northeast Saskatchewan. Some vendors that will be in attendance are: Knot By Design woodworking, Go Bold Designs, Carla Tyacke (pronounced Tike), Lunar Custom Rugs, Darwin McLeod, Mochi’s Goodie Shop, Cynthia-Ann Constant Beadwork, Kyla Lewis pottery and weaving and so much more

Dancey said there will be an entertainment stage all day and a kids’ festival put on by the Marguerite Riel Centre and Melfort Youth Evolution. The Back Alley Tour runs from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Food will be available courtesy of the Melfort Legion, NESPCA and TJ Pizza.

This event is growing in popularity every year and has become the perfect lead up to a fair weekend in Melfort.

This year they have over 40 artists booked. With music entertainment, that number is closer to 50. Previous years, there were around 700 people in attendance, Dancey said.

Dancey said Prairie North Co-op came on board as a sponsor a couple of years ago. “We now give out a scholarship award to a high school grad pursuing post-secondary education that includes creativity/art/music as part of the career they are pursuing.”

For more information or to book an interview with any of the artists please contact Sandra at 306-752-4930 or 306-921-3576