B.C.’s first ‘flying ferry’ makes waves at the Squamish oceanfront

Ina Pace

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Squamish Chief

For video- https://www.squamishchief.com/local-news/bcs-first-flying-ferry-makes-waves-at-the-squamish-oceanfront-10853483

In a demonstration that felt more like science fiction than public transit, an all-electric ‘flying’ ferry took to the waters of Howe Sound on June 23, showcasing its green technology.

A flying ferry? Yes, you read that right. It uses hydro-foiling technology—‘wings’ that lift the vessel out of the water—only this one is fully electric.

The Artemis EF-12 Escape, a zero-emission passenger vessel built by Belfast’s Artemis Technologies, has arrived in B.C. in its latest run of demonstration voyages across North America.

Leaving the Matthews West Harbour Air dock on Monday, June 23, hosts FRS Clipper and Greenline Ferries took The Squamish Chief, as well as representatives from the District of Squamish—including council members and Mayor Armand Hurford—representatives from the Squamish Chamber of Commerce, the downtown Squamish BIA, Tourism Squamish, Vancouver City council member Rebecca Bligh, and Sea to Sky MLA Jeremy Valeriote, in the Artemis EF-12 Escape for a literal spin around the harbour at 25 knots.

The vessel’s interior is comfortable and spacious, making up the “premium” experience promised by Artemis Technologies, all with very little noise, which some may expect to be very much otherwise.

Artemis Technologies states on its website that they aim to create “a more sustainable maritime future… committed to pioneering sustainable solutions that tackle the global climate challenge.”

“We want to create a sustainable business to serve the people of Squamish, and we have to test certain things like speed, durability, and energy consumption,” said chief executive officer (CEO) of FRS Clipper, Mark Collins.

“This technology represents a fundamental change in operating costs; that’s a game changer for the economics.”

Other FRS Clipper and Greenline staff aboard explained how the vessel’s technology works using hydro-foils, so as it accelerates and comes out of the water, 70 to 90% less energy is used for the engine.

The foils or “wings” can also be used to sail the boat, enabling it to turn at high speeds.

With hydro foiling, in addition to the Artemis EF-12 Escape being made of lightweight carbon fibre, the vessel’s weight is very limited; staff explained that the vessel’s minimal weight also significantly reduces its wake.

A boat’s wake can disturb local life in waterways and the surrounding environment.

“The wake can damage the shoreline, and there are both cultural and economic problems with that,” said Collins, “So, if you take out the wake, you reduce the chances of damage to people’s private property, to cultural sites, archaeology, and history.”

Charging infrastructure

The electric vessel will have “charge barges” (like EV stations); the founder and CEO of Greenline Ferries Callum Campbell, said that a trip to Bowen Island from downtown Vancouver, for example, could be done with charge only from Vancouver.

However, if the vessel were to travel to downtown Vancouver from Squamish, which staff estimate would take just under an hour, it would need a charge at both docks.

“The ideal scenario [is] having charging everywhere so the [vessel] can always have an available fuel source, but you don’t have to build up the system to the ideal right away; you do the operational plan with the infrastructure that you have for minimum viable service, and build up from there over time,” said Collins.

The Artemis EF-12 Escape is the demonstrative vessel that is part of a wider sustainable transport project to be completed by 2027, which will feature larger passenger vessels, such as the Artemis EF-24 Passenger.

The project will consist of an express ferry service between Gibsons, Bowen Island, and downtown Vancouver, taking approximately 56 minutes dock to dock at a maximum speed of 30 knots.

FRS Clipper and Greenline Ferries staff said they plan to expand the express service to Victoria.

Regarding Artemis Technologies’ demonstrations taking place in B.C., Campbell explained Greenlines’ affiliation and like-mindedness with the manufacturer.

“One thing we really want to showcase is that the technology is here, right? The engineers have done their work; the shipbuilders have done their work.

“This technology exists [in B.C.], so it’s important for us to show that this is not one of our challenges in deployment and services; it is a big, ambitious project to bring in a new, all-electric ferry service into B.C.”

Artemis Technologies is currently providing voyage demonstrations across North America; you can find more details about their technology and range of vessels to be launched on their website.

Ina Pace is The Squamish Chief’s Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) Reporter.

This reporting was produced through the LJI, which supports original civic journalism across Canada.