B.C. organ donor saves 5, inspires mom to volunteer

Andie Mollins

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Williams Lake Tribune

“Live life and pass it on,” that’s the message sisters Deanna Desjarlais and Debbie Lynn carry with them as the mother and aunt of an organ donor who saved five lives.

Deanna and Debbie thanked a team of health-care workers Monday, Dec. 2 at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) with a box of festive popcorn.

The sisters are the only two Cariboo-based volunteers with BC Transplant, which for 33 years has been delivering popcorn to health-care teams across the province in thanks for their part in making organ donations and transplants possible.

This was their second time helping with the campaign known as Operation Popcorn. Over 80 volunteer transplant recipients, living donors and families of deceased donors take part, personally thanking the health-care workers and sharing their stories.

For Deanna, thanking the staff for the work they do means a lot. In July of 2021, her son Cayden Desjarlais lost his life after a motorcycle accident in 100 Mile House. When she was told there was no hope for her son, Deanna was surprised to learn Cayden was registered as an organ donor and could save another life. In the end, he saved five.

“It really helps me through my grief, to know that he lives on, that vivacious heart…it’s just amazing that he’s still out there,” Deanna said.

Cayden had to make it to Vancouver within a window of time where hospitals have the capacity to perform transplants. He was airlifted from 100 Mile House to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, but from there he had to be driven by ambulance because of heavy smoke from wildfires.

“Everybody plays a part in that…it’s a huge undertaking,” said Cayden’s aunt Debbie. Cayden’s organs were donated thanks to each and every person involved in the process, whether they were there at the operation table or keeping Cayden on life support. This is what brings volunteers like Deanna and Debbie to CMH, where transplants can’t be done but staff nevertheless play a part in the whole process.

Deanna hadn’t known her son was registered as an organ donor – he was only 28-years-old, and his life seemed indestructible.

“He lived a very, very full life in 28 years,” Deanna said. Cayden was a steel fabricator and had his own business in 100 Mile House. He had the chance to travel too, working on cruise ships and seeing lots of the world.

Debbie described him as a “Vivacious red head that loved everybody.” A personable and outgoing lovebug, Cayden was known by many in 100 Mile, some referring to him as the King of the Cariboo.

Deanna Desjarlais and Debbie Lynn hold a picture of their son and nephew Cayden Desjarlais whose organ donation saved five lives.

Since his passing, Cayden’s mother said she has “morphed into a different Deanna.” She began volunteering at the hospice in 100 Mile and worked as a patient ambassador at the local hospital before becoming a permanent receptionist there.

“It’s exactly where Cayden wants me to be,” she said. Her new job has her interacting with other parents who have lost their children as well as with patients receiving organ transplants, and she said she feels she’s become a beacon of hope for others.

“I’m able to share my experience and my strength and my hope and growth,” she said. This is how I live life without my child, by doing this, and thanking and greeting and sharing.”

Deanna has had the opportunity to communicate with some of the people who received Cayden’s organs, even exchanging letters with one recipient. She hopes that one day she may hear from more of them or even meet them in person, though she understands how difficult this can be for recipients.

“It definitely helps me through my grief,” she said.

Along with delivering popcorn to health-care workers, Deanna and her sister try to spread awareness and encourage others to register as an organ donor.

“The youth need to understand…it’s not a scary thing,” Debbie said. The sisters set up a booth at markets to help inform people on the process.

“It takes two minutes. Live life, pass it on,” Debbie said as she explained it’s easy to register as a donor and save lives.

“I just don’t think that there’s enough information,” she said while thinking about all the youth she’s met who are fascinated and surprised by the idea of ‘living in someone else’s body.”

She recommended those curious about it watch the new Knowledge Network documentary series called Transplant Stories, which explains the organ transplant process step-by-step.

Debbie also said people need to know they must register if they want to be an organ donor, and that having it marked on your driver’s license is no longer considered consent to donate your organs.

A total of 150 boxes of popcorn were delivered to health-care workers in this year’s Operation Popcorn campaign, which is particularly special as the organization marks its 11,000th organ transplant in B.C.

There are currently about 600 people in B.C. awaiting organ transplants, and you can register or verify your registration via BC transplants’ Donor Registry Verification or Register your Decision page.