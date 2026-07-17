Aylsham declares emergency after storm damages infrastructure

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

AYLSHAM — The Village of Aylsham has declared a State of Local Emergency after a severe windstorm caused widespread damage throughout the community, including power outages, flooding and problems with the municipal water system.

In a statement issued Tuesday, village council said the declaration will help coordinate emergency response efforts, request additional assistance and support measures needed to protect the health and safety of residents.

According to the village, the storm caused prolonged power outages, damage to the municipal water system, flooding, fallen trees and other hazardous conditions across the community.

Residents are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas and stay clear of downed power lines, damaged infrastructure and emergency crews while repairs continue.

The village also provided an update Tuesday on the municipal water system, saying service has been restored, but issues remain at the water treatment plant.

The Village of Aylsham is asking residents to limit water use to essential needs only while crews continue working on the system.

The village said the water is suitable for household hygiene purposes, but residents should not drink tap water until further notice. The village said it will notify the public once the water treatment system is operating properly and the water is safe to drink.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Meteorologist Terri Lang told SaskToday there have been no confirmed tornadoes associated with the severe storms that affected northeastern Saskatchewan, although investigations into several damage reports are continuing.

According to Lang, investigators are examining reports of storm damage in Codette, Kinistino and Carrot River to determine whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.

Lang said that straight-line winds can produce damage similar to a tornado, making detailed investigations necessary before determining the cause.

The strongest wind gusts recorded by Environment and Climate Change Canada weather stations during the storm included Nipawin at 113 km/h and at Hudson Bay 108 km/h.