Family of missing PA woman plans awareness walk

The family of Happy Charles has planned an awareness walk for this weekend to bring attention to her five year long disappearance.

The walk will take place on Sunday at 11 a.m. beginning in the PACI/Kinsmen Park area. They will proceed directly along 22nd Street, heading west towards the PAGC billboard across from the Victoria Hospital on 10th Avenue West.

Happy Charles has been missing since 2017.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to actively investigate Happy’s disappearance and are asking the public to contact them with any information they may have.