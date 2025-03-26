Award winning film-viewing brought to Melfort

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT – Three reconciliation groups are bringing an award-winning film screening of The Custodians: A Story of Ancient Echoes to Melfort.

The documentary follows the journey of a local community in Herschel, Sask., during the summer of 2021 as they work to uncover, preserve and protect native grasslands, dinosaur and marine fossils, and important Indigenous artifacts recently discovered on farmland near the village.

David Neufeld, the film’s producer, and Randy Klassen with the Mennonite Central Committee will be at the screening to answer any questions viewers have on March 30 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Melfort & Unit Comprehensive Collegiate.

Neufeld said that in Herschel, this work involved becoming aware of the phenomenal amount of Indigenous history recorded in the stone formations in the Eagle Creek Valley. When the school in Herschel closed, the village acquired the building, which became the Ancient Echoes Interpretive Centre.

“The film demonstrates how local farmers, municipal government and a group of highly dedicated volunteers, guided by the Spirit, can identify, and protect ancient Indigenous history and promote healing and reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons,” Neufeld said. “The film-goer can see how different aspects of the Herschel community have come together to protect what remains of the 10,000 years of Indigenous history in their area and imagine how bridges of reconciliation can be built across this land.”

The film explores the work of local landowners, volunteers and the municipal government of Herschel in protecting and conserving the many signs of historic Indigenous presence in the region. Tipi rings, sacred circles and even petroglyphs highlight the importance of this site – one of many across the Prairies.

The documentary raises important questions about land-sharing, the conservation of ancient intellectual and spiritual heritage, and respectful Indigenous-settler collaboration.

“What happened at Herschel was not one person’s idea or vision: it was a community responding to the Spirit that always seeks to break down walls and build bridges to bring people together.”

The film won the Best Documentary award from the Canadian Cinematography Awards in 2023. It was also an official selection at the Montreal Independent Film Festival in 2023 and an official selection of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) in 2023. It was directed by Brad Leitch.