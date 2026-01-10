Avian flu detected in two more Ontario turkey farms

Kelsey Bent

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Listowel Banner

LISTOWEL – In Ontario, as of Jan. 2, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has listed nine current premises as infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also referred to as Avian Flu. Three of which are located in North Perth.

The first farm was reported on Dec. 19, and saw roughly 56,000 turkeys culled. The CFIA reported two more farms as infected, on Dec. 21 and 30. The CBC is reporting that a total of 109,000 turkeys were affected among the three farms.

“We are responding to cases of avian influenza in domestic birds across Canada,” CFIA stated in a post on the agency website. “Anyone with birds must practice good biosecurity habits to protect poultry and prevent disease.”

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) encourages people who work or have direct contact with sick or symptomatic poultry and/or cattle to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). Get the seasonal flu vaccine to lower the chances of getting the seasonal flu. Receiving the flu shot reduces the risk of co-infection with both the seasonal flu and avian influenza.

Other Ontario occurrences include outbreaks at farms in Strathroy, as well as avian flu being found in wild Canadian Geese in Woodstock. It was previously reported by HPPH in October, 2025, that a large number of deceased geese – found in the Mitchell area – tested positive for avian influenza.

HPPH stresses that pet owners and their pets should stay away from sick or dead wildlife, stray animals, or wild birds. The general public who find ill or dead birds can report this to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) at 1-866-673-4781 or online at https://www.cwhc-rcsf.ca/report_and_submit.php. CWHC will determine if testing is warranted.

Commercial poultry/dairy operations with concerns about HPAI are to speak to their veterinarian, CFIA, OMAFA (and MLITSD for worker illness/concerns).

According to the CFIA, the most common avian influenza virus in domestic birds has been highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), subtype H5N1.

“Avian influenza is a viral disease that affects mainly wild birds,” HPPH shared in a media release. “It can also infect domestic and commercial poultry, such as chickens and turkeys, and less commonly, mammals, including dairy cattle. Human infections with avian influenza are rare. If people do become infected, it is usually because they have had close contact with infected poultry or other animals, or their environment. There are different strains of avian influenza; of importance is HPAI, which can cause large die-offs of birds. While the chance of a person getting avian influenza is low, it is important that the public understands the risks of avian influenza. People should avoid contact with sick or infected birds and animals and take appropriate precautions if you work on a farm and have close contact with birds or livestock.”

CFIA say avian influenza is not a food safety concern and there is no evidence that eating cooked poultry or eggs could transmit the virus to humans.

-With files from Nicole Beswitherick