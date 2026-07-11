Autopsy reveals non-criminal death

Prince Albert police say a 60-year-old man who died on the 300 Block of 32nd Street West passed away of natural causes.

On July 6, Prince Albert Police Service advised the public there would be an increased police presence on the 300 Block of 32nd Street West.

Later that day at 3:15 p.m. police assisted Parkland Ambulance at a multi-dwelling residence in response to an report of a non-breathing, unconscious male.

EMS pronounced a 60-year-old man deceased on scene.

Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes and Forensic Indentication Section continued the investigation, as police presence continued, and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office was notified.

The man’s autopsy was completed on July 7, where his death was found to be natural.

No further investigation was needed, and the man’s family was notified.