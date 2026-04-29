Author and coach inspires Yorkton seniors to embrace growth and live fearlessly

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON – The Silver Circle Gathering hosted author, speaker, and life coach Lynne Harley at the Godfrey Dean Cultural Centre in Yorkton on April 20.

The group, which is open to anyone over 55 and is part of Social Prescribing in Saskatchewan, meets monthly on the third Monday.

While promoting her new children’s book, I Can Do It Afraid, Harley spoke to a room full of Yorkton seniors, sharing the message, “I am never too old.”

She explained that it is about “recognizing that life is still offering possibilities, and that each of us gets to choose how we step into what comes next.”

Harley, a senior herself, shared what she values about this stage of life: the “richness, wisdom, and resilience that come from lived experiences.” Simultaneously, she acknowledged that many seniors navigate life-altering shifts, including retirement, health fluctuations, evolving roles, bereavement, and a re-evaluation of their purpose and identity.

“When I speak,” Harley said, “I’m not asking anyone to become someone new. I’m inviting people to reconnect with what is already within them — their courage, creativity, and ability to move forward, even in the presence of uncertainty or fear.”

Harley noted that she has learned that “fear doesn’t disappear. It often shows up when we step outside our comfort zone to try something new.” She continued, “Whether I’m working with children, adults, or seniors, we all experience fear. One of the most important things I do, especially with younger people, is normalize this and help people reframe how they experience it. Fear isn’t a sign something is wrong or that we should stop — it often means we’re about to grow. It doesn’t mean stop; it often means stretch.”

Harley told the group, “Transformation is an inside job,” as she read her new book aloud. The story depicts a monarch butterfly making its way from Canada to Mexico — a journey Harley says was inspired by her own life and the unique brilliance of resilient butterflies.

Harley says, “I wrote my books What If You Could and I Can Do It Afraid, to inspire others to believe in themselves and in possibility,” and “in my presentations, I create a space where people can consider, ‘What if I could — and what if I did it afraid?’”

Harley believes, “Together, we can create a world where every voice is heard, and every life is valued.” Her mission is to continue “inspiring courage, resilience, and the choice to live from love, not fear.”

Consistent with her mission, 10 per cent of Harley’s total book proceeds are donated to support the suicide prevention work of Jack.org, which is a Canadian charity that focuses on youth mental health and suicide prevention by working alongside young leaders.