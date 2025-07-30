Australia opens doors to Canadian beef for first time since 2003

Daily Herald Staff

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced the successful re-opening of market access for Canadian beef and beef products to Australia.

Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Heath MacDonald said the Australia is a key Indo-Pacific market that will be open for the first time since 2003.

“Canada is known around the world for producing top-quality beef — and that’s a testament to the hard work of our producers,” MacDonald said in a press release.

MacDonald said the Government of Canada is absolutely committed to supporting the industry by opening new doors, driving growth, and showcasing the best of Canada to the world.

“Strengthening our trade ties with Australia—one of our key partners in the Indo-Pacific—means more opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors to grow their businesses, create good jobs, and build up our economy,” he said.

MacDonald said regained access offers not only economic potential for Canadian farmers and processors but also contributes to global food security by providing more international consumers access to premium quality Canadian beef.

He added that by opening access to premium markets like Australia, Canadian producers can increase exports, generating new revenue streams that fuel investments, sustain jobs, and support local economies from coast to coast.

CFIA president Paul MacKinnon said Canada now holds a negligible risk status for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) which means Canada’s beef production system is recognized internationally as sound, safe and respected.

“This regained access to the Australian market is a testament to the cooperation between the CFIA, the Canadian beef industry and our trading partners,” MacKinnon said in a press release.

MacKinnon said CFIA’s commitment to science-based decision-making and rigorous inspection standards helps to uphold Canada’s global reputation for excellence in food safety and animal health.

“This achievement not only reflects the strength of our system and the value of Canada’s high-quality beef internationally but also supports the livelihoods of Canadian workers and families who rely on this industry,” he added.

Australia imposed import restrictions on Canadian beef in 2003 following the discovery of Canada’s first domestic case of BSE. In 2021, the World Organization of Animal Health officially recognized Canada as having negligible risk status for BSE.

In 2024, Canada was the eighth largest beef exporter in the world.

