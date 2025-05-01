Aurora Art Group Spring Show and Sale returning to Wildlife Federation

After successfully celebrating their 20th year at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation Banquet and Events Centre last year, the Aurora Art Group is back with another show.

The group of local artists will host their Spring Show and Sale at the Wildlife Federation building on May 9. Art group member Susan Prakash said last year’s show was a good one, and that convinced them to return to the same building in 2025.

“We had our 20th anniversary last year at the Wildlife Federation building last year and it was a success,” she said. “We just had it our first time out there and we thought it was terrific.”

She added that the venue has great access for those who are mobility challenged, which was an asset.

“It’s all on one level. It’s renovated to a facility that accommodates pretty well everybody,” Prakash said.

The Aurora Art Group formed out of a collection of students from Christina Thoen’s Art Studio who wanted to put on a show.

“They decided to host it at the Exhibition Centre at that time,” Prakash said. “It turned out to be successful and they’ve continued to do that.”

The event has evolved over the years and is now catered by Shananigan’s.

Prakash said the event also supports organizations like the Winter Festival Art Show and Sale and the Margo Fournier Arts Centre for youth and summer programs.

“We just let them choose, we just give them the funds and they choose as they see fit on our behalf,” she explained.

This year’s show will have a bit of a different take. Joining the Aurora Art Group members is youth artist Blair McGee, who works with Grafton North Art Studio.

“Her teachers actually give her quite good attention there to do her own (art) with a lot of guidance,” Prakash said. “She will be at our show too and she will be displaying her art, but it will not be for sale. She’s really quite thrilled.”

Each year they also have guest artists, along with McGee the other guest artists are Carla Koenig and Chris Relitz. The decision on guest artists are chosen by the group each year.

“People will bring up names of things they’ve heard or seen or places they’ve been and would we be interested in considering these artists or else sometimes they’ll contact us directly and we bring that up at a meeting,” Prakash said. “It’s discussed and we usually have two or three (per show).”

Prakash said that the group gets really excited for the show after Christmas and a break in January. One nice thing about this year was they already had the venue booked.

“We’re very excited to have our show presented and for guests to come and enjoy themselves,” Prakash said. “It’s quite a nice evening out, it gives people an opportunity just to get out and visit and socialise, besides look and purchase some art and have a drink.”

She said that artists in the group come from across the province and not just Prince Albert. The list includes places like Nipawin, Regina and Saskatoon.

“Some don’t stay because they feel they don’t fit in or they just find something new and it gives them a springboard. We’ve allowed them a springboard and an opportunity to jump start to where they need to go,” Prakash said.

The exhibit includes members Prakash, Mary McLeod, Bonnie Denny, Caroline Tessier, Judie Relitz, Marilyn Cook, Leah Joelson, Janelle Gosselin, Birgit Raduenz, Darlene Georget, Sandra Zelensky and Jesse Powalinsky.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by contacting Prakash at 306-764-7021 or at the door. There will also be a cash bar and door prize draw, the event run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

