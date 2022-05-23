Aurora Art Group shows off creativity at Spring Show and Sale

After two long years, the Aurora Art Group is happy to get back to normal … well, almost.

The group of local artists held virtual show and sale events over the last two years, but didn’t hold an in-person event during that time. That’s going to change on Thursday, May 26 when the group kicks of their newest show, which runs for three days at the Prince Albert Arts Centre.

Some COVID restrictions will still be in place, so there will be no food or drinks, but the artists are still eager to meet the public and discuss their craft.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Colleen Clunie, a four-year member of the Aurora Art Group. “We got through two years of COVID, and still managed to have a show. This year, hopefully it will be a little bit more different, a little more open. Everyone is just ready to see people and get out there and show our stuff again.”

The May 26-28 show features work from 13 different artists, including a few guest artists who were invited to take part. The artists are based in Prince Albert, Shellbrook, and the surrounding area.

Clunie said most were busier than ever during the COVID outbreak, although they got off to a slow start.

“It’s funny, the first year of COVID, none of us did anything,” she explained. “It was like we were just waiting for it to be over, and then it never ended, so for a lot of time, we were absolutely stagnant ducks. We didn’t do a thing, and then all of a sudden we realized this wasn’t going to end, so we have to do something.”

Clunie went to art college in the ‘80s, but put her artistic work on hold as work and family took up most of her time. She heard about the group through her sister, who was an active member, and was later invited to join. It was an invitation she couldn’t say no to.

“It’s a great group of people—a really good group of people,” Clunie said. “When we paint, it’s not just for us. It’s for others. It brings them joy or hope or love.”

Clunie added that she hopes the three-day Show and Sale will give local art lovers a chance to get out and reconnect after so many shows were cancelled or postponed over the past two years.

She also hopes art lovers will enjoy the light and colour that Aurora Art Group members bring to their work.

The Aurora Art Group Spring Show and Sale runs from Thursday, May 26 to Saturday, May 28. The exhibit is open from noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibit includes guest artists Jesse Kendall and Caroline Tessier, along with members Mary McLeod, Susan Prakash, Bonnie Denny, Colleen Clunie, Judie Relitz, Marilyn Cook, Leah Joelson, Janelle Gosselin, Birgit Raduenz, and Tammy Smart.