Aurora Art Group returns for 22nd year with spring show and sale

The Aurora Art Group is preparing to welcome the public back for an evening of local art, food and community connection as the group heads into its 22nd year.

The group’s annual Show and Sale will be held Friday, May 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation Banquet and Events Centre.

Susan Prakash, chairperson of the Aurora Art Group, said the group began 22 years ago after a group of artists who had taken classes from Christina Thoen in Prince Albert decided to form an organization of their own.

“The Aurora Art Group started 22 years ago, and it was a group of artists that branched out on their own,” Prakash said.

Prakash has been with the group for about 14 years. She said the organization has grown into a more structured group over time, with membership fees, regular meetings and a stronger social element that allows artists to connect with each other.

“The changes would probably include a more organized way of governing the group,” she said. “Also more of a social aspect was included in the group so that artists could get to know each other a little bit better.”

This year’s show will include 12 regular Aurora Art Group members, along with two guest artists, Brenda Piper and Pat Bliss. Prakash said Piper, who is from Shellbrook, works in stained glass and will be showing her art publicly for the first time.

The show gives members a chance to present their work in a public setting, but Prakash said it also helps the group continue its support for youth art programs in Prince Albert and area.

“We like to donate a small amount of our funds to support youth groups in Prince Albert,” she said.

This year, the group is also adding a special fundraising silent auction. Artist Chris Relitz, a member of the group, is donating a piece of artwork created with coffee and tea. Proceeds from that piece will go toward youth art programming.

Prakash said Relitz is known for working with organic, natural mediums rather than traditional paint.

“As opposed to the mediums watercolor, acrylic, oil pastel, he paints in these organic, natural mediums,” she said.

The show will again be held at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation. Prakash said the venue helps create the kind of welcoming atmosphere the group wants for visitors. She said the building is accessible, with an entryway on one level for people who may have mobility issues or difficulty with stairs.

She described the space as open, comfortable and suited for an evening that includes artwork, table decorations, hors d’oeuvres, prizes and social time.

“It is a very comfortable atmosphere,” Prakash said.

The event is not just for art collectors, she added. Prakash said people can attend simply to enjoy the evening, meet people and see what local artists are creating.

“You don’t have to be an art collector to come out to enjoy a lovely evening of food and a nice drink and social activity with a lot of people and to just look at beautiful art,” she said.

While Prakash will not be able to attend this year’s show because she will be travelling with Thoen’s annual art travel group, Sandra Zelensky will serve as acting chairperson and MC for the evening.

Mary McLeod, the assistant chairperson, is also one of the group’s longest-standing members. Prakash said McLeod is the only original Aurora Art Group member still remaining after 22 years.

Tickets are $30 and include entry to the show, the buffet and prize opportunities. Tickets are available through Sandra’s Framing and Art Gallery, Mary McLeod, or at the door. The event will also include a cash bar.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca