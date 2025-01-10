August Year in Review

The members of Sturgeon Lake First Nation (SLFN) have overwhelmingly approved a historic settlement agreement with the federal government, securing approximately $152 million for the community as announced in August.

“I’m thrilled that Sturgeon Lake has secured that $152 million from the federal government through a groundbreaking settlement. This money will help us to address the promises that were made during the signing of our Treaty 6 that that were never fulfilled,’’ Chief Christine Longjohn of Sturgeon Lake First Nation said.

The 139th Prince Albert Exhibition wrapped up on Aug. 3 and after a rough second full day with multiple arrests, the Exhibition had no further incidents.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The West Coast Amusements Midway was busy on the final day of the 139th Prince Albert Exhibition.

Prince Albert Exhibition Association President Greg Dionne said that the successful gates were because the weather cooperated throughout the week,

“I compare ourselves to farmers, if the weather is good we harvest and we’ve harvested because the weather’s been excellent,” Dionne said.

He said that the cooler weather on Saturday helped attendance on the last day. He also pointed to new attractions and expanded chuckwagon and chariot races.

Leander Dreaver and his mother Jessica Rabbitskin celebrated a miracle after Dreaver’s pow wow regalia was returned in early August.

Dreavers’ regalia was in a red suitcase with a Canadian maple leaf and a Gathering of Nations 2024 sticker on it when it was stolen while his truck was parked on 10th Street East.

Rabbitskin was working finishing closing down her booth at the PAEX Trade Fair on Friday when she received a phone call.

“I was going around the truck, very static call it was a spam call. I usually just block those calls. But I answered it and it was an older male voice,” Rabbitskin explained.

Friends, family, and Prince Albert residents gathered outside the Saskatchewan Provincial courthouse Wednesday morning to support Trevor Laplante, the 52-year-old Prince Albert man who was found deceased on the 500 block of 18th Street East on July 22.

The rally was timed to coincide with the most recent court appearance of 33-year-old Michael Bird, the man accused of killing Laplante. The case has been adjourned to Aug. 28. Bird is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Jeff Perehudoff, the head organizer for the rally, says he was thrilled with the number of people who took time out of their day for the cause.

“I’m actually quite pleased with the turnout and the support, everybody that’s here is important and I’m very proud of everybody for coming. We need to band together as a community and we want the proper justice for Trevor.”

Allan White, a 101-year-old member of the Royal Canadian Legion, was recognized with France’s highest honour during a ceremony at Mont St. Joseph Home on Aug. 12.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Allan White made a speech after receiving France’s highest honour at Mont St. Joseph Home on Monday.

White received the insignia of “Knight of the Legion of Honour”. The distinction is the highest order of France, illustrating the profound gratitude of France and their recognition of his personal involvement in the liberation of France during the Second World War.

“There’s lots of people who deserve it, and there were far more than me,” White said. “I don’t say I wasn’t in there. I was there, but I never got wounded and I saw lots of guys die that were more of a hero than I was.

Prince Albert has always had a bit of a reputation problem, and now one resident want to flip the script on that narrative to create something positive.

Mark Poppen started a public Facebook group a called Positive PA. Poppen, who runs Funky Moose Digital along with several other ventures and co-hosts the podcast The Sit Down Podcast, came up with the idea after talking to podcast guests who were always really positive about Prince Albert.

“We hang out with musicians on a weekly basis and we have had several artists from PA, and we always come to the conclusion that, yeah, everybody’s always trash talking PA but it’s actually a nice, nice city,” Poppen said.

With the start of school coming on Sept. 3 the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education has put in place a draft policy around cell phones.

Director of Education Lorel Trumier said the temporary policy was put in place so the division could get feedback from parents and students.

Although he won’t be running for re-election this fall, Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave made it clear he plans to be on the campaign trail.

Hargrove stated that he will always be available to render any support needed to Saskatchewan Party candidates in Prince Albert, especially in his old riding.

Hargrave made the comments during Wednesday’s Prince Albert Carlton nomination meeting.

“We have to stand by what we believe in and we have to do this together,” he told supporters. “If you want to make a difference, you have to get involved.”

The Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, Russell Mirasty has said that treaties are formal agreements negotiated between the Crown and First Nations and they are real.

Mirasty was on hand with dignitaries from the provincial government, PAGC, and Office of the Treaty Commissioner for the unveiling on Aug. 27.

“The treaties, as we know them in Canada, were agreed upon by the people of this land. so, when we come to an agreement about something through treaty, it means that we are all part of that, whether two or more of it has to be more than one and one entity,” Mirasty said.

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority(SIGA) and the Northern Lights Casino unveiled plans for a multimillion dollar expansion project to the casino on Aug. 29.

“This is a great day,” Zane Hansen, the President and Chief Executive Officer, SIGA said. “When you see your work come together and you can re-invest. We are all about inclusive development so with our First Nation partners -the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, you see how important it is to the PAGC, you have heard from the City on the proceeds of this place and what it does. That really feels great.”

In August incumbent City Councillor Charlene Miller announced she would not seek another term.

Arts

The stage is now set for Prince Albert community to witness a live performance of the Wizard of Oz on Aug. 15-24, while also raising money for the new Ronald McDonald’s House in Prince Albert.

Local business owner and philanthropist Malcolm Jenkins has announced that his family foundation will donate $10 to the house for every show ticket sold. He’s hoping Prince Albert residents will pack the E.A. Rawlinson Centre in response.

“We want to fill the show,” Jenkins said. “I’d like to sell out every show. If we sell out every show, that helps Ronald McDonald House to the tune of $60,000. We’ll start building that place in the fall and have it ready next summer for kids. It’s a great cause and a good show.”

The third edition of the Sunset Country Music Festival took place on Friday, Aug. 9 at artist Josh Stumpf’s family farm near MacDowell.

The lineup included emerging artists Morgan Desjardins, Brett Down, Aiden Edwards & East Side of Second, Mercy Glover, and headliner Josh Stumpf, creating a youthful atmosphere that resonated with both performers and the audience. The festival proceeds were earmarked to purchase musical instruments and instructional booklets for Ranch Ehrlo, collectively making it an enjoyable evening for a great cause.

Prince Albert’s Broadway North Theatre Company brings a classic film to the E.A. Rawlinson Stage with their upcoming summer musical.

Starting Aug. 15, Broadway North cast members performed the Wizard of Oz.

Zoe Mortimer, who is entering Grade 12 at Ecole St. Mary will play Dorothy and Caylee Guidinger will play her arch nemesis the Wicked Witch of the West.

Mortimer said that playing Dorothy has been a fun experience.

“It’s definitely challenging because she’s very active in this show,” she said. “It kind of feels like something that little me would really love because I always loved the Wizard of Oz when I was little, so it’s a very fun, fun time. Nostalgic.”

Sports

The Prince Albert Predators repeated as Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) champions with a 16-5 win over the Swift Current Wolverines on July 27.

Head coach Lucas Wells says he believes that the 2024 edition of the Predators will be remembered as one of the best to ever play in the league.

“I think this is the best PGLL team we’ve ever had, to be honest with you. I think it’s the best PGLL team the province has ever had. I think that this is a top notch team and I would put them up against any team in the province. We did go against any team in the province and I could be happier for the guys. It’s incredible, especially to win at home.”

The Prince Albert Raiders swung an important trade on July 24, acquiring 19-year-old defenceman Lukas Dragicevic from the Tri-City Americans.

The package heading back to Tri-City included Terrell Goldsmith, Grady Martin, Nathan Preston and a third round pick in 2025.

“We were a team that finished 16th in league scoring,” Raider general manager Curtis Hunt said in an interview shortly after the deal. “If I look at the four teams that played in the final, they were littered with skating, puck-moving defenceman. You almost argue (Denton) Mateychuk dragged Moose Jaw through the playoffs and into the Memorial Cup. I think when you have an opportunity to get a guy who can run your powerplay—he was a 60-point guy last year, which was an off-year for him—you have to.”

New Zealand booked a return ticket to Prince Albert with a 4-1 win over Canada in the repechage game in the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup Group B qualifier.

The game bled into the wee hours of the morning after weather delayed games earlier in the day pushing first pitch back to after 10 p.m. New Zealand lost earlier in the day to Argentina.

“Today was a very long day.” New Zealand head coach Thomas Makea said in a post game interview. “I was hoping we were going to get that one in but you know delays happen and that’s part of the sport that we play but really proud of the group to really stay involved in the game. Two tough games there, two tough battles against two great teams so to stay in the fight right to the last inning, last out, amazing for these guys.”

The newest voice of the Prince Albert Raiders was also introduced in July when it was announced that Nick Nielsen would be taking over the broadcast booth after several seasons in the SJHL with the Weyburn Red Wings and Kindersley Klippers.

Raider business manager Michael Scissons spoke highly of Nielsen after meeting him that month.

“Nick is one of those guys who has a trajectory to potentially be a name we remember for a long time. I think he’s going to call Raider hockey for a long time. I think we’ll be lucky to have him for a long time because he’s a natural talent behind the mic.”