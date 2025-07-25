August Acting Jams returns for 2025

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

In August this year, Off the Cuff Improv’s Adreanna Gareau will be bringing back the August Acting Jam youth acting workshop.

The acting classes are aimed at students ages seven to 14. They will be held at the Jam Street Shared Arts Space. The classes will run every Wednesday in August from 6-8 p.m.

“It’s very casual,” Gareau said. “We go over the basics of improve and the basics of performance. We play a lot of really fun improv games. Really, I let the youth lead where they want to go.”

Gareau has hosted youth acting workshops for the last three years. She said the classes have been popular with students and their parents, which inspired her to keep offering them over the summer.

“It’s just to give kids a taste of theatre and a taste of improve,” Gareau said. “Really, it’s a good teambuilding exercise, because you have to work together with your little cast in every scene. That is a good skill to exercise, and I find that it really builds confidence in kids as well.

“It’s been my experience that some kids come in for the first class and they’re very shy and quiet and by the third or fourth class they’re way more outgoing and open and willing to try new things. It’s just a good way for kids to grow and get more comfortable in their own skin, but it’s not a huge commitment.”

Students can sign up for all four classes for $100 plus GST, or drop-in and take one class for $30. Gareau said it will also give students a chance to use the props and costumes, and design their own scenes. In previous years, for example, students have created their own murder mystery.

“I think it’s good to give kids an opportunity to try all sorts of different things because they don’t know what they like until they try it,” Gareau said. “Again helps to build confidence and helps you to work as a team … and helps you to be very quick-thinking as well.”

Gareau will be the main instructor. If enough youth sign-up, she’ll bring in another member of the Off the Cuff Crew to help teach.

Students looking to register can visit the Off the Cuff Improv website.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald