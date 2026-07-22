Athletics frustrated with season ending loss, but made big strides in 2026

It was a night of frustration for the Prince Albert Athletics.

The Athletics jumped out to an early 5-1 lead over the Pasquia Angels, a team they beat twice during the Highway 3 Baseball League regular season, only to watch the Angles storm back for a 7-6 win.

“They (Pasquia) came to play,” Athletics player/manager Dillon Zuck said after the game. “They were ready. We beat them twice at home and they wanted to give it to us. They came ready to play and we maybe weren’t ready for that.”

The Athletics led 5-4 with two outs in the top of the sixth when Pasquia’s A.J. Trew put the Angles in front with a two-RBI single. Prince Albert recovered to score one run in the bottom of the inning when Nick Dutchak drew a lead-off walk, and eventually scored on an RBI-single.

The Athletics had a great chance to go ahead when they loaded the bases with two outs, but couldn’t squeeze in another run. The Angels made them pay.

In the top of the seventh, Pasquia lead-off hitter A.J. Drew broke the tie with a home run to straight away centre field. The Athletics recovered to get the next three batters out, but couldn’t get a baserunner on board in the bottom half of the inning, giving Pasquia the victory.

“I think everyone played lights out. Our defence was really good tonight. It was just a few little spots where they hit their marks and caught up on us,” Zuck said.

“If we were playing a three game series I think it goes our way, but unfortunately it didn’t tonight,” he added.

Despite the frustrating loss, Zuck said it’s been a positive season for the Athletics. After years of finishing at or near the bottom of the Highway 3 League, the Athletics went 4-6 and finished fourth in the standings.

Zuck said that bodes well for next season.

“It shows the league that we’re a force to be reckoned with and can actually make some noise in this league,” he said.

News and Notes:

• The Birch Hills Brewers and Nipawin Giants face off in other Highway 3 playoff action. Their game was scheduled for Tuesday in Birch Hills. Results were not available by press time.

• The Humboldt Dodgers and Tisdale Rangers finished in the Highway 3 league’s top two spots and earned byes into the second round.

• The Athletics were the home team for Monday’s game, but were forced to play in Birch Hills after they couldn’t find an available diamond in Prince Albert.