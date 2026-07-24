As loon chicks become less common, Birds Canada turns to Muskoka volunteers to help the iconic bird

Rebecca Hudescu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, muskokaregion.com

Muskoka’s lakes are some of the most important breeding habitats for common loons anywhere in the world, but Birds Canada says the iconic birds are raising fewer chicks than three decades ago, making the actions of local cottagers, anglers and boaters more important than ever.

The findings come from Birds Canada’s Canadian Lake Loon Survey, a volunteer monitoring program that has tracked loon nesting success on thousands of lakes for more than 40 years. While Ontario has not seen the steep declines recorded in Atlantic Canada, researchers say the long-term downward trend in chick production highlights the need to protect lake habitat and reduce human disturbance.

What is the Canadian Lake Loon Survey and how does it work?

The Canadian Lake Loon Survey is one of Birds Canada’s longest-running citizen science programs, relying on volunteers to monitor common loon nesting success throughout the summer. By tracking how many chicks loon pairs raise each year, researchers can measure the birds’ reproductive success and identify long-term trends in lake health and environmental change.

Since launching in Ontario in 1981, more than 4,000 volunteers have monitored loon pairs on roughly 4,500 lakes, recording whether adults successfully hatch and raise chicks.

“We’re asking people to continue the survey so that we can keep track of what’s going on and doing our best to remind people that they have an impact,” said Kathy Jones, volunteer manager and biologist with Birds Canada.

Jones said the survey is designed for “enjoying your lake,” encouraging residents and cottagers who spend several days each summer at the same lake to take part. Volunteers only need to check on loon activity a few times each month to contribute valuable data.

As Muskoka has a number of lakes throughout the region, Jones explains loons enjoy the area more than others, making residents and cottagers apt candidates for survey participation.

Registration for this year’s survey is open until Aug. 1. Anyone who signs up after that date will participate beginning next summer.

To register for the Canadian Lakes Loon Survey, click here. To make a donation to Birds Canada, click here.

What is the state of common loons, and what is causing their decline?

Birds Canada explains that loons are in trouble. Their productivity has declined from 0.7 young per loon pair per year to 0.55 in recent years. If productivity falls below 0.48 per pair yearly, Birds Canada warns that populations will likely begin to decline.

Within their findings, Birds Canada states decline in loon productivity over time has been steepest in the Atlantic Provinces, where numbers have dropped below 0.48 young per pair per year.

Ontario, B.C., and Prairie provinces have had shallow declines in productivity, but still remain above worrisome numbers.

Although loons are not decreasing at the same rate as less common birds, Jones advocates for keeping “common birds common,” adding they are just as important to our ecosystem.

Common disturbances to loon productivity include Black flies, ice-off timing, eagles and cormorants, acid rain, and mercury.

Reduced water clarity, generally linked to climate change, is among the greater concerns for the productivity and livelihood of young loons, according to Jones.

Loons are visual hunters that rely on clear water to spot and catch fish. When lakes become cloudier — because of algae growth, increased boating activity or changing rainfall patterns linked to climate change — adult loons have a harder time finding food, leaving chicks undernourished and less likely to survive their first winter migration.

Human disturbances and how you can help protect common loons

Though many environmental factors impact loon productivity, human disturbances are just as damaging to these birds’ survival.

“We have a lot of responsibility for loons,” said Jones, adding that Ontario is the biggest producing loon location in the world.

“Cottagers, and boaters, and anglers all want the same thing; they want that clear, pristine, Muskoka lake that they can go and play in, hunt, and enjoy,” said Jones. “To keep that we have to work for it.”

If you are unable to participate in the Canadian Lakes Loon Survey, there are various steps to take while visiting the lakes this summer that could help protect loons.

Jones suggests improving shorelines and uplands on your property.

Programs such as Love your Lake offer shoreline naturalizing services to offer a healthier and more environmentally productive shoreline.

Jones said healthy upland areas are just as important as healthy shorelines. Replacing grass with native plants or bird gardens creates habitat for insects that fish eat, helping support the entire lake ecosystem.

She added that lawns provide little value for pollinators and can increase runoff into lakes, contributing to poorer water quality.

“Supporting the lake supports loons, supporting loons supports lakes, it’s all intertwined,” said Jones.

For boaters, Jones also encouraged them to slow down when travelling parallel to shorelines and reserve wake sports for deeper areas away from shore. She said large wakes can erode shorelines, stir up sediment and reduce water clarity, ultimately affecting the habitat loons rely on.

Jones also urged people to keep lakes free of litter and discarded fishing gear. Monofilament line, ropes, hooks and plastic left behind can entangle or injure loons and other wildlife. She also recommends reeling in a lure and moving to another location if a loon begins chasing it.