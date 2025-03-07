As an ‘economic predator’ snarls at Canada, decarbonizing is one path out

Herald file photo. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

John Woodside
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Canada’s National Observer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an extraordinary claim on Tuesday as he outlined Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs: that President Donald Trump’s true aim is to wreck the Canadian economy in order to annex it.

“We have to fold back on  the one thing he has said repeatedly that what he wants is to see a  total collapse of the Canadian economy because that will make it easier  to annex us,” Trudeau said. “We will never be the fifty-first state.”

Trudeau’s  claim raises uncomfortable questions for Canada about how to best  proceed. For instance, does Trudeau literally mean the U.S. intends to  take over Canada, or does he mean, more figuratively, that the U.S.  intends to weaken the Canadian economy to the point Ottawa caves on  American demands, akin to its shakedown of Ukraine? 

Stuart  Trew, trade researcher with the Canadian Centre for Policy  Alternatives, said he doesn’t believe Trump taking over Canada is  Trump’s ultimate goal, and he believes the U.S. approach to Ukraine is  “quite different.” But Trudeau is probably right about Trump’s aim of  wrecking the Canadian economy, he added.

“When  you boil it down the agenda is probably quite simply stripping  production out of Mexico and Canada into the United States,” he said. 

Trump’s  “Art-of-the-Deal psychosis,” leads him to believe any deal should let  Trump ‘get more from you than you get from him,” Trew said. 

With  a trade war launched, and seemingly nothing Canada can do to satisfy  Trump, Trew said the federal government should pursue two goals. The  first is get the tariffs removed as soon as possible using punishing  counter-tariffs and potentially blocking exports of things like potash,  electricity, uranium, oil and gas. But going forward Canada must find  ways to make the Canadian economy less vulnerable to aggressive trade  policies from the U.S.

The  problem, Trew says, is that the immediate goal of getting tariffs  removed can contradict longer term goals of making the Canadian economy  more resilient. That’s in large part because a major foreign policy  priority for both Liberal and Conservative governments has long been  increasing access to the “golden goose” of U.S. markets for Canadian  companies. 

Even if tariffs come down soon,  Trew said Canadian officials should try to decouple the Canadian  economy from the U.S. by creating strategic reserves of Canadian  resources, building east-west rapid rail using Canadian steel, aluminum  and iron, and putting “buy Canadian” conditions on projects that need to  happen anyway, like building homes. 

Beyond  buying Canadian, Clean Energy Canada is calling for governments to  establish a “buy clean” policy. In a statement, Rachel Doran,  vice-president of policy and strategy, said procurement policies based  on carbon intensity would benefit Canadian-made cement, steel and  vehicles as the country’s relatively clean power grid means many of  Canada’s heavy industries have lower emissions than international  competitors. 

“As leaders across the U.S  and Canada have repeatedly pointed out, a trade war between our two  countries will have no winners,” she said. “But Canada does have tools  at its disposal to ensure we can weather this storm and steer our  country to calmer waters. The energy transition provides Canada with  many opportunities, if we take them.”

Despite  the two countries trading blows in what many fear could be the start of  a long, bruising trade war, it’s unclear how long it will last. U.S.  Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said tariffs could be scaled back as  early as Wednesday — after the U.S. stocks fell Tuesday wiping out the market’s gains since Trump’s November election. 

Political reactions

Conservative  Party Leader Pierre Poilievre laid out a different vision Tuesday.  Speaking to reporters he said “counter-tariffs must not be a cash cow  for the government.” No money generated should go toward new government  spending — an apparent reference to calls from other parties to  introduce spending packages to protect workers. 

Poilievre  also promised to cut taxes, saying “the obvious place to start is by  axing the Liberal carbon tax,” and to repeal the federal impact  assessment in order to build more fossil fuel infrastructure. “We must  greenlight LNG plants, mines, pipelines, and refineries that will bring  home jobs and paycheques, make us less reliant on the Americans and help  us sell more overseas,” he said. 

In a letter  to other party leaders sent Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called  for an emergency session of Parliament to address the tariff threat. He  said a package for workers should include changes to employment  insurance to allow more people to qualify and for higher levels of  financial support; investing in domestic manufacturing and supply chains  to create good jobs; and unanimous support for retaliatory tariffs  which he said “would send a powerful message.”

“I  understand that we are all preparing for an election to be called soon.  But these steps need to be taken immediately, prior to an election,” he  wrote. “Otherwise, we are leaving Canadians vulnerable to the impacts  of tariffs to suffer for months as an election is held and a new  government is chosen.”

Bloc Québécois  Leader Yves-François Blanchet said at a press conference it’s critical  for Quebec, Canada, Mexico and Europe to work together to decide a  “common strategy against their former ally.”

“We  are starting to see a little more clearly into Donald Trump’s strategy:  cut off the air to his main trading partners; monopolize the attention  of the media and public opinion; and try for as long as possible to  attract businesses and head offices to the United States before  inflation, stock markets or interest rates force him to back down,” he  said, calling Trump an “economic predator.”

Blanchet  also said the tariff threat is a good opportunity to green the economy,  and that the government will have to set up a loan program for Quebec  businesses to ensure they’re “not sacrificed for the benefit of  Ontario’s automobile sector or Western oil companies.”

In  a statement, the Green Party said Trump’s tariffs are an economic  weapon and a clear message the U.S. administration wants to destabilize  Canada.

“Counter-tariffs and retaliation  are not enough to protect Canadian jobs, but we could better protect all  regions of Canada by creating strategic reserves of Canadian raw  resources — such as forest products, aluminum, potash, bitumen, and  uranium — to increase our economic leverage and clout while ensuring  Canadian producers can sell their products,” Green Party co-Leader  Elizabeth May said. “Canadian Crown corporations operating strategic  reserves will buttress our economy and allow us to better weather the  storms Trump imagines will bring us down.”

Trudeau  met with premiers Tuesday afternoon to discuss potential responses to  tariffs, and told reporters the most important thing is for Canadians to  remain united and to not have some regions carry more of a burden than  others. 

Inevitably, however, a trade war will pit some provinces against others. As previously reported by Canada’s National Observer,  an export tax on oil and gas to make energy more expensive for  Americans is one point of leverage Canada has in a trade war, but would  upset the fossil fuel industry and its political allies. 

Last month, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who previously warned of a national unity crisis if the federal government restricted oil and gas exports, said  she was calling on federal officials and other premiers to “de-escalate  rhetoric, abandon any non-tariff measures for the time being, and turn  our efforts entirely to advocacy and good-faith negotiation.”

Now  that tariffs are in place, Smith says she fully supports Trudeau’s  response and that “now is the time for us to unite as a province and a  country.”

“We must do everything in our  collective power to immediately tear down provincial trade barriers and  fast-track the construction of dozens of resource projects, from  pipelines to LNG facilities to critical minerals projects,” Smith said  in a statement.

Chris Severson-Baker,  executive director of the Pembina Institute, said in a statement that  Canada has the ability to generate clean, low-cost electricity to  decarbonize — and given the rollback of climate policies in the United  States, Canada is well positioned to compete for billions of dollars in  capital for low-carbon industries. 

“In  recent weeks, powerful incumbent industry players in the oil and gas  sector have called on the government to expand oil and gas  infrastructure,” he said. “While this moment calls for decisive action,  we must be strategic and responsible about which projects and industries  are developed — recognizing that the global shift to low-carbon energy  will simultaneously address energy security and affordability concerns.

“Canada  should pursue a coordinated policy of electrification, a true  nation-building endeavour that will reap rewards that endure well beyond  the current dispute with our southern neighbour,” he said, adding that  electrification “is the only overarching policy” that supports economic  prosperity, improves people’s health, lowers emissions, and provides  affordable energy. 

