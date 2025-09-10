Armed suspect reported on Big River First Nation

An emergency alert was issued Wednesday afternoon after RCMP responded to reports of a man with a firearm on Big River First Nation.

Police identified the suspect as Drayden McAdam. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black Vegas Golden Knights hoodie and white pants.

The RCMP said he is on foot and armed. Residents were urged to find a safe location, stay indoors, and not share police movements.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The alert was distributed province-wide through SaskAlert.