Argentina earns top spot in WBSC Group B qualifier

Argentina entered the week as the number one ranked team in the world and proved it in Prince Albert, posting a perfect 6-0 record in WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup Group B qualifier action.

Argentina went a perfect 5-0 in round robin play and defeated New Zealand 6-5 in the final to punch their ticket to return to Prince Albert in 2025 for the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup Finals.

Argentina head coach Jose Guerrinieri spoke to the Daily Herald after their win over New Zealand with assistance from translator Joan Garcia.

“They’re very happy, very proud.” Guerrinieri said. “They work really hard. They train really hard, so they’re happy that it was fruitful in the end.”

Argentina would take the lead in the bottom half of the first inning as Juan Zara would drive home Teo Migliavacca with a sacrifice fly to deep centre field.

New Zealand would respond in the top half of the fourth inning with four runs. Wayne Laulu would single up the middle. Two batters later, Rhys Evans would tie the game with a double down the left field line.

The next batter Beau Bishop would crush a three-run home run to centre to give New Zealand a 4-1 lead.

Then Mother Nature would play a factor and the game would enter a short rain delay. Coming out of the delay, the Argentina bats would come alive in the bottom of the fourth.

Lucio Retamar would cut the deficit to just one with a two-run home run to centre. A sacrifice fly by Luciano Biondi would knot the score at 4-4 after four innings.

For the second time in the game, the skies would open up and another lengthier weather delay would take place, lasting more than two hours.

After the field was prepared by volunteers, the game would continue. In the bottom of the fifth, Manuel Godoy would score on a wild pitch.

Ben Enoka would tie the game for New Zealand in the top of the sixth inning with a groundout to the shortstop, scoring Rhys Evans.

A wild pitch uncorked by New Zealand reliever Daniel Chapman in the bottom of the sixth would allow Gian Scilacomo to score from third to give Argentina a 6-5 lead heading into the seventh.

Martin Gonzalez would pitch a clean inning to earn the save and secure the win for Argentina.

The game lasted more than six hours thanks to the multiple weather delays.

“It is part of the sport.” Guerrinieri said “They know they have to adapt to whatever circumstances they face. They’ve faced similar situations in the past and they were ready for it.”

In the Group A qualifier that took place in Hermosillo, Mexico last month, Venezuela went undefeated in round robin play before losing out in both the final and repechage game and failed to automatically qualify for 2024 in Prince Albert.

Argentina was successfully able to run the table in the Group B qualifier to book a trip back to Prince Albert next summer.

“It gives them a lot of confidence that they competed well this year.” Guerrinieri said “They understand that this is a difficult sport, a competitive sport and they will be getting ready for next year the same way that they did this year.”

Guerrinierri also said Argentina enjoyed their stay in Prince Albert and are looking forward to returning in 2025.

“They are very thankful, very appreciative of how they’ve been treated here by the people of Prince Albert and they’re very excited that they get to come back and experience it all over again, competing for the title.”

