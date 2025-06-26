Are we more patriotic this Canada Day?

I can’t remember a time in my life when Canadians were more openly patriotic than they are today. Perhaps in reaction to the American president’s threat to annex us, Canadians are “elbows up” and putting aside regional differences like never before. We are pulling together for Canada!

The celebration of Canada’s 100th birthday in 1967 was a time of heightened patriotism. Our high school choir sang

“Canada, a Centennial Song” by Bobby Gimby (a member of the radio program The Happy Gang). The same year Canada hosted the world fair in Montréal, showcasing the best of Canada to the world.

In 1986 Canada again hosted the world fair, this time in Vancouver. Each province was invited to have a pavilion to showcase regional cultures. Many talented performers from this area were in the spotlight at the Saskatchewan pavilion, but what drew crowds was the fowl supper served daily, complete with fruit pies. People lined up around the block to enjoy that taste of Prairie hospitality.

Canadians always put their best foot forward when showing off their homeland to the world but we are often shy about proclaiming our patriotism. True, we all sing “Oh Canada” at a hockey game and we wear our maple leaf lapel pin with pride when we travel. But for the most part we don’t feel the need to plasterer our home or vehicle with flags.

This Canada Day might be different. Some Americans say we would be better off joining them and can’t understand why we feel offended by a suggestion of annexation. But we know who we are and the caring values of our country. Maybe this year when the Legion hosts its annual party in the park on July 1, we will stand a little straighter, sing a little louder and waver tiny flags in celebration. We don’t make a big fuss about our love for Canada, but we know in our hearts this is the place we want to be (warts and all). This is home.