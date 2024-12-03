Are Retirement Residences a Good Move?

Yes, at 100 years of age I’ve written another book! After ten other books sharing health advice with readers, why add another one? Because I’m now living in a retirement residence and I have new perspective on the many health hazards that seniors encounter when relocating into these homes, but which rarely get mentioned. And I’ve got views on how to avoid them.

My book is titled Healthy Retirement Residence Living: What Does Gifford-Jones Say? In it, I describe the security these homes offer and the many facilities that can be enjoyed. But there is also an old saying, that when porcupines make love, they do so very, very carefully! I’ll use the same caution to prepare you for the possible pitfalls of retirement residence living.

Choosing the right location is among the most important considerations. Managers of classy outfits sometimes offer a free meal to attract prospective residents. Accept it, and take a good look, especially at the bathrooms! Look for grab bars in showers and around the toilet. How much care has been taken to reduce the likelihood of falls? Remember, for the thousands of dollars a month charged for the accommodation, little things that protect your safety should not be a matter for negotiation.

Several chapters show why the bathroom is the most dangerous place. In a split second it’s so easy to slip and fall. This can result in a minor bruise or multiple bone fractures requiring weeks of recovery. It’s a terrible start if this happens when you’ve just moved into a retirement residence.

The book acknowledges a major problem of aging. It is the loss of muscle and bone strength. The change is gradual, and many may not be aware of deteriorating abilities. That is, until they cannot get off the toilet. A cry for help is deeply embarrassing when it happens. You may believe a gym instructor is needed. But there’s a way to prevent this annoying problem that you can easily do on your own.

The book also contains a bit of history. For instance, why a common human malady may have been responsible for Napoleon Bonaparte losing the Battle of Waterloo!

Most people have never heard of “fecal impaction”. It is due to poor dietary habits. Hard fecal material lodges in the large intestines making a bowel movement impossible. This usually means emergency care, and nobody ever forgets this digestive complication. Yet it’s easy to prevent.

At my age, I can sleep nine hours at night without a bathroom break. I’m convinced it’s due to the high doses of vitamin C I take daily. The book outlines the benefit of this safe natural remedy. For instance, how it always solves constipation and how good it is for cardiovascular health and the immune system.

The book also shows how you can be overweight but still healthy. Many residents of retirement homes develop health problems due to lack of exercise and over abundance of food. This does not need to happen. Never forget, “the fault is not in our stars, but in ourselves.”

This is my final book and there’s a touch of sadness. I hope it will be well received by children and parents who are facing the move into a retirement home. May it make everyone’s lives healthier and longer at any age.

It’s been the great pleasure of my life to be both a surgeon and medical journalist. Being a book author is harder because getting the word out depends on other people. For this reason, I hope you will mention my new book to your family and friends.

Sign-up at www.docgiff.com to receive our weekly e-newsletter. For comments, contact-us@docgiff.com. Follow us on Instagram @docgiff and @diana_gifford_jones.