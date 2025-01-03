Are feral pigs ready to arrive in southwest Saskatchewan

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Wild boars and feral pigs are a growing problem in Saskatchewan, and it could be only a matter of time before they migrate to the southwest region.

With over 54,000 reported occurrences in Canada over the past decade and thousands in the mid-to-north regions of Saskatchewan, perhaps it’s not a question of if, but when these feral pigs arrive in this corner of the province.

The issue began in the 1980s and 1990s when wild boars were introduced to the prairies as a means of diversifying agriculture.

These boars, originally from the United Kingdom, were brought in for their meat and for hunting in penned shooting areas. However, as prices declined, some were released due to the high cost of care, and others escaped from their enclosures.

Eventually, wild boars began to mate with domesticated pigs, creating a hybrid known as the “superpig.” This new breed can reproduce rapidly and has adapted easily to the wild.

Dr. Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Agriculture and Bioresources, has conducted research on the issue. He notes that a sow can reproduce every three months, three weeks, and three days, leading to a rapid increase in population.

That’s compounded by the fact these litters can include 8 to 12 piglets.

“One litter was born while we were talking and one more will be born by the time we are done,” Brook said during the interview, noting the rapid rate at which these animals can multiply.

According to Brook, while southwest Saskatchewan has not yet been heavily affected, it could be only a matter of time before the problem spreads to this region.

“While (the Southwest) hasn’t had a problem yet, a lot of people think out of sight out of mind,” he added. “But wait a couple of years.”

Despite some reported sightings in the southwest, the government has not yet received any official reports.

Dr. Brook’s research suggests that the current solution of open-season hunting is not effective. Instead, it drives the pigs further into hiding, using the natural habitat to become nocturnal.

With an average lifespan of 8-10 years in the wild, the population will continue to grow if solutions aren’t implemented.

Dr. Brook says that population control is necessary, and cited the success of mass culls and trapping in Europe.

Another interesting approach is to introduce a “Judas pig” or traitor pig into the sounder (herd). This involves trapping a wild pig, fitting it with a tracking device, and releasing it. The scientists can then follow the device to the group and eliminate them.

While it may seem cruel, it has proven to be effective.

Interestingly, Dr. Brook points out that many people feel an attachment to pigs, and there are around 4-5 thousand followers on his wild pig research Facebook page.

Right now, it is believed there are close to 6,000 feral pigs in Saskatchewan.

Unless action is taken soon, Dr. Brook believes that isolated incidents will become regular occurrences in southwest Saskatchewan.

He can be contacted via social media at @ryankbrook.bsky.social, Facebook at Canadian Wild Pig Research Project – CWPRG, or by email at ryan.brook@usask.ca.