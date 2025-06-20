Archerwill pays it forward with fire truck donation to Star City

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

ARCHERWILL — The Archerwill Fire Department is paying it forward after recovering from a devastating fire that destroyed its fire hall and all its equipment earlier this year.

On Feb. 17, 2024, a fire broke out at the department’s hall, resulting in the total loss of its firefighting equipment, including three fire trucks.

“This loss caused a lot of concern for the Village of Archerwill and the RM of Barrier Valley that had to rebuild fire protection services for the community,” said Steve Christianson, mayor and fire chief of Archerwill.

Christianson told SaskToday the rebuild was made possible through insurance, fundraising efforts and donations from individuals and businesses, as well as the hard work of council and volunteer firefighters.

As equipment was gradually replaced, including a wildland unit and a fire truck from a neighbouring community, one of the most significant contributions came from across the country.

The Shinimicas Fire Department in Nova Scotia donated a used fire truck to Archerwill after hearing about the fire.

“The donation was a true blessing for our department and a great example of how the fire family supports each other in times of need,” said Christianson.

As rebuilding continued, the department reassessed its needs and opted to downsize. Rather than replacing both fire trucks lost in the fire, they decided on a single fire truck with a large-capacity tanker and a wildland unit. That decision left the department with an extra fire truck and nowhere to store it.

Around the same time, the Town of Star City was in search of a replacement for its aging fire truck. When Star City representatives visited Archerwill to see the surplus truck, fire chiefs discovered that the two departments shared similar challenges, particularly around funding and equipment upgrades.

Although Star City hadn’t experienced a loss like Archerwill’s, they were still struggling to maintain and replace their aging fleet said Christianson.

After taking measurements to see if the truck would fit in their fire hall, Star City returned home to consider the opportunity.

Christianson reported the situation to Archerwill’s fire protection committee, which reflected on the donation they had received from Nova Scotia.

“We knew we could never truly repay that act of generosity,” said Christianson. “But we could pay it forward.”

The committee unanimously agreed to donate the extra fire truck to Star City. The gift will allow Star City to reallocate its fire truck budget toward other urgent needs, such as hall modifications and equipment upgrades.

Kevin Blair, mayor of Star City, said, “We can’t thank Archerwill enough. This meant so much to our community and our fire department. Everyone knows the costs of purchasing new fire equipment and this was just a gift that we weren’t expecting.”

“Receiving the donation from Nova Scotia was unreal and very heartwarming,” said Christianson. “Being able to pay it forward is a great feeling.”