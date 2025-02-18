Applications open for Co-op Community Spaces Program

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Applications for the Co-op Community Spaces program officially opened on February 1 and will remain open until March 3, 2025, at 5 p.m. CST.

For the eleventh consecutive year, Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) and co-ops across Western Canada are committed to creating inclusive spaces by providing $1 million to support projects focused on recreation, environmental conservation, and urban agriculture. FCL administers Co-op Community Spaces on behalf of more than 150 independent local Co-ops across Western Canada.

“At Co-op, we recognize the significance of community and are proud to support spaces that bring people together. This is why we established the Community Spaces program—to help protect, beautify, and improve environments across Western Canada.”

“Through the Co-op Community Spaces program, FCL and the Co-operative Retailing System are giving back to the communities where we live, work and play,” said Heather Ryan, FCL CEO. “The United Nations has declared 2025 the International Year of Co-operatives. It serves to remind us of the positive impact co-operatives have in communities across the globe. Co-op Community Spaces is one way we bring our community-centred values to life right here at home.”

Since the program began in 2015, Co-op Community Spaces has provided $13.5 million in funding to 189 projects across Western Canada, including community kitchens, educational spaces, hiking trail development, and a variety of projects in the hearts of the communities where Co-op operates. Prince Albert Rotary Adventure Park was a recipient in 2021 along with the Water Ridge Playground in Humboldt through the Recreation Funding category.

Community service co-operatives, non-profit organizations and registered charities are invited to apply online for funding between $25,000 and $150,000 in capital funding per project. Funding Categories include Recreation, where the project will provide enhanced recreation spaces in the community; Environmental Conservation, where projects will encompass the preservation of natural spaces such as green spaces or interpretive centres; and Urban Agriculture, where small-scale community agriculture initiatives in both rural and urban areas such as community gardens or food education facilities will qualify.

Approval criteria include being available and accessible for community use, aligning with one of the three funding categories (recreation, environmental conservation or urban agriculture), being completed within two years, being a capital project, being located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba, and providing the opportunity for permanent signage.

Visit communityspaces.ca to learn more.