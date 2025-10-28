Antique and Firearm Show draws hobby enthusiasts to Prince Albert

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

A comic book enthusiast dug through some collectibles during the Prince Albert Antique and Firearm Show on Sunday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

The Prince Albert Antique and Firearm Show drew more than 500 people to the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

Co-organizer Cathy Appelgren said they’ve hosted an antique show for 12 years, and the combined show for around five years. While she hoped for a larger crowd, Appelgren said they were happy considering how stiff the competition was.

“Yesterday was a fair day,” she said. “It was a beautiful day outside and there was a Rider game and there was a Blue Jays game and everybody was doing yard work or getting their last day of fishing in. We still had around 500 people through the door.”

Appelgren said the antique show has grown from the first year where they had just five antique dealers. Saturday’s event had 31 vendors and more than 115 tables.

“We’ve worked really hard to keep it equal antique and guns,” she said. “Lots of the other shows the antique dealers don’t go and there’s a lot more empty booths.”

Appelgren organized the event along with fellow antique collector Robin Gyoerick. The duo often attended shows together.

“We got to the point where we had more than we could handle so it was time to look at downsizing,” Appelgren said. “We’d go to other shows. We just decided it was time to have our own.”

The result was the Prince Albert Antique and Firearm Show. The first year, it was held in the Wildlife Federation building north of the river. They quickly outgrew that space, and Appelgren said they’re well on their way to doing the same at the Exhibition Centre.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald There was 31 vendors at the Prince Albert Antique and Firearm Show on Sunday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

She said mixing antiques with guns has proved very popular.

“They fit together,” Appelgren said. “You get the husbands or the guys who want to come and look at the guns and hunting stuff, and they’ll run through the antiques with their partners.”

Appelgren added that they already have the dates booked for next year’s show. She said they try to book two years ahead to make sure they’re always running on the same weekend.

She said many dealers do around 11 shows a year, so sticking to a specific weekend ensures there’s no overlap. It also helps Appelgren and her family as well.

“This year, myself and my husband have three shows in four weeks,” she said. “It gets to be a bit much.”

Having said that, Appelgren was grateful for the turnout, and eager to host the show again next year.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald