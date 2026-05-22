Anti-lockdown protester Mark Friesen passes away at 54

A Saskatoon man who was at the centre of anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protests during the COVID-19 outbreak has died.



Mark Friesen, a Saskatoon business owner and three-time political candidate, passed away on May 15 after being diagnosed with dementia and ALS. He death sparked an out-pouring of support from anti-lockdown protestors, including PPC leader Maxime Bernier.

“The principles he championed and the quiet courage he demonstrated continue to inspire all who knew him,” Bernier wrote on his Facebook page. “Mark believed deeply in freedom and in a government that serves the people, rather than dominating them. He embodied the very best of the PPC spirit: a man of integrity, resilience, and inexhaustible kindness. He possessed a gift for making complex ideas profoundly human and for transforming political conviction into a genuine bond.”

Friesen represented the PPC in two federal elections. He also ran for the Buffalo Party in the 2022 provincial election.

Friesen was an out-spoken critic of the Public Health Orders the provincial and federal governments issued in response to COVID-19. His protests resulted in 11 tickets for violating COVID-19 restrictions, totalling more than $100,000 in fines.

Friesen fought the tickets in court, arguing the Public Health Orders were “invalid, and hence unenforceable”, a position the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan rejected. Friesen’s case was also rejected on appeal. In March 2024, Friesen began an online fundraiser to cover the fines.

Friesen was also part of a group that challenged Saskatchewan’s Proof of Vaccination policy in court, arguing it violated the Canadian Charter. The Court of Queen’s bench rejected their case.

“Mark reminded us that true change is born of ordinary people who refuse to remain silent,” Bernier wrote. “Rest in peace, Mark. Your voice, a voice for freedom, will continue to resonate through the work of the PPC and in the hearts of all who loved you.”

Friesen’s stance generated controversy in October 2021 when he was hospitalized in a Saskatoon ICU before being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. At the time, Saskatchewan was fighting off a fourth wave of COVID caused by the Delta variant. By Oct. 21, the province had more than 116 COVID patients in the ICU and began transferring some out of province.

In a post of Facebook, Friesen’s wife Jannecke wrote that his funeral was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday at Christ the Healer Church outside Saskatoon. She wrote that his family had “no idea how many people would attend” but the location could hold up to 500 people.

She also asked the media to respect the family’s wish to be left alone.

“I think Mark has said all there ever was to say about most things and you guys have more than often showed much disrespect for him and what he stood for,” Jannecke wrote. “But this time I’m asking you kindly to respect our wish and simply not even show up.”

In his obituary, family and friends remembered Friesen as an avid outdoorsman who loved camping and canoe trips, and was an avid fan of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Canadians. He was 54 years old.